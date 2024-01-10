"The pace bowlers' pool is growing slowly" - Saba Karim on India's positives from home series vs England and Australia

Saba Karim has picked India's enhanced seam-bowling pool as one of their positives from the home series against England and Australia.

India fielded four seamers - Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, and Amanjot Kaur - in their playing XI in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. While Sadhu and Singh did well in patches, Vastrakar starred with both bat and ball throughout the home season.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Karim was asked about the positives for India from the home season. He responded:

"We are getting to see such good cricketers. I also feel the pace bowlers' pool is growing slowly. This will help you to win not only in India but outside India as well. Considering that more Test matches are being played, you will benefit even more."

While praising Harmanpreet Kaur and company for their excellent performances in Test cricket, the former India wicketkeeper-batter added that hard yards are required to be put in the limited-overs formats. He said:

"The performances were fantastic in Test matches against both England and Australia this year. A little more hard work is required to be done in white-ball cricket but I feel work has started on those areas."

India had a great run in the longest format, registering wins in the one Test apiece they played against England and Australia. However, they were found slightly wanting in white-ball cricket, losing seven of the nine games they played against the two sides.

"I want to see a change in approach" - Saba Karim on India's learnings from the home season

India set below-par targets for Australia in the last two T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on India's learnings, Saba Karim noted that they need to reduce their dot-ball percentage. He elaborated:

"We have been repeatedly talking about intensity. I want to see a change in approach. India's dot-ball percentage has been extremely high. Today also India played 60 dot balls. If you had rotated strike off even 40 or 50% of those balls, you could have added 25-30 runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged India to imbibe Australia's approach of rotating the strike. He explained:

"You don't need to play big shots but need to rotate strike. That will only happen when you are ready to take singles. While batting, your attempt should be to first look for a boundary, and if not, can you get three or two runs, and in the end, if you can rotate. We see that in Australia's approach."

Karim added that the Women in Blue can post big totals if their dot-ball percentage reduces. He concluded by stating that while there are a lot of positives, quite a few areas need to be worked on, including fielding and fitness.

