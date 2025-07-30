"The pacers will be tired" - Irfan Pathan on India's playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on India's playing 11 for the fifth Test against England. Pathan highlighted three possible changes the visitors could make, with two of them in the bowling attack. The game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Firstly, in what would be a forced change, Irfan Pathan feels Dhruv Jurel will come in for Rishabh Pant. Pant fractured his toe in the previous game and is ruled out. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah may not play the fifth Test to manage his workload. Irfan believes Kuldeep Yadav should take his place. Finally, he feels either Arshdeep Singh or Prasidh Krishna will come in for Anshul Kamboj.

"I feel Jurel will come in place of Pant. He will bat there. Kuldeep in place of Bumrah. And for Anshul Kamboj, I feel either Arshdeep, do you make him debut? Kamboj debuted and there was lot of pressure on him. But Arshdeep is still different. He is a regular in white-ball and has the wicket-taking ability. It will be comparatively easy for him to debut. Will they look at Prasidh? either one of them. So you have six bowling options. The pacers will be tired. Then use Kuldeep, new and fresh. Bring in your trump card for the final match and level the series," he said on his YouTube channel. (8:43)

Further, Irfan Pathan added that Kuldeep must play straightaway in place of Bumrah. He believes that India needs someone who can help them pick 20 wickets. While three fast bowlers will play even with Bumrah out, he feels playing three spinners will also help the pacers, who would be tired coming into the fifth Test.

Irfan Pathan praises Washington Sundar, calls him a boon to the team

Irfan Pathan also heaped praise on all-rounder Washington Sundar. He feels Sundar provides flexibility, highlighting how he batted up the order and scored a hundred in the last match.

Sundar also bowled well and brings batting depth, which Irfan Pathan feels is a boon and has made a difference. The former all-rounder believes Sundar can seal his spot at number five or six in the time to come.

"Sundar plays at 7,8,9 and suddenly comes at 5 and makes runs. Since he has come into the team he has been like a boon in batting and bowling. He has given that depth which has made a big difference. It looks like he can fix a spot at 5 or 6 going forward. It is a very big positive in that sense," he said. (6:38)

Sundar had made key contributions in this series so far with bat and ball. He has played three games, picking up seven wickets and scoring 205 runs, including an unbeaten century. The all-rounder will have an important role to play in the upcoming fifth Test as well.

