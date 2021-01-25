"The percentage of his win record is over 70%" - bowling coach Bharat Arun slams Virat Kohli's critics 

Bowling coach Bharat Arun threw his weight behind Virat Kohli to remain as Team India's Test captain despite Ajinkya Rahane doing a commendable job as the stand-in skipper.

Virat Kohli's Team India were annihilated inside three days in the first Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. However, after Kohli returned from the tour on paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane took over the reins and led the injury-ravaged visitors to a stunning 2-1 series win.

During an interaction with Sports Today, Bharat Arun lauded Rahane for his fabulous achievement of winning a Test series in Australia despite missing up to six first-team regulars. However, he vouched for Kohli to remain as the Test captain, considering the 32-year-old's stupendous record despite the Adelaide debacle.

“First thing, I would like to congratulate Ajinkya Rahane for the magnificent job he did in Australia. But to the people who are writing against Virat Kohli, I would just like to put up one stat for them. Out of the 20 series that he has captained, he has won 14 series for India. Which means the percentage of win record is over 70%,” Bharat Arun said.

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane led his injury-depleted team to wins in Melbourne and at the Gabba, with the Sydney Test drawn, for an impressive record of four wins in five Tests as captain.

Nevertheless, Bharat Arun was also quick to remind everyone that Virat Kohli has led the team with aplomb over the years and is the most successful Indian captain of all time with 33 wins in 56 Tests.

"People who tend to write about him have forgotten what he (Virat Kohli) has done over the years. What has Virat not done? The fitness culture he has brought into the team. Fast bowlers, fielding have all gone up under him,” Bharat Arun added.

Bharat Arun credits Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for forming a 'fearless' team

Ravi Shastri (left) and Virat Kohli

Despite their injury woes, the visitors appeared fearless in the recent series against Australia and appeared undaunted by the big occasion.

Youngsters like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar rose to the fore to help Team India script a remarkable series win.

Bharat Arun credits captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri for instilling a culture of fearlessness in the team and backing players to play their best.

"This Indian team is absolutely fearless and brutally honest. These are the qualities that are necessary for a team to do well. And there are two men who have gone and brought about this change. It is Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli,” Bharat Arun asserted.

After their against-the-odds success Down Under, Team India's next assignment is a four-match Test series at home against England. Under the returning Virat Kohli, the upbeat hosts will look to continue their winning momentum.

The first Test between India and England starts at the Chepauk in Chennai from February 5. A series win by at least two Tests would help the visitors book their expected place in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Lords' later this year.