Team India batter Virat Kohli took away all the headlines with his record-breaking knock in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Coming into the contest level on terms with Sachin Tendulkar's 49 ODI hundred, Kohli paced his innings to perfection after Rohit Sharma's fiery start. He focused on rotating the strike while Shubman Gill fired on all cylinders.

The 35-year-old smashed nine boundaries and two sixes on his way to the 50th ODI hundred. The former Indian skipper bowed down to his idol, Tendulkar, who was also present in the stands.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Kohli expressed gratitude to Tendulkar and also his wife Anushka Sharma, who has been by his side during difficult times.

"I said it in Kolkata, it feels great for me honestly," Virat Kohli said to the host broadcaster. "It feels too good to be true, like the stuff of dreams. I never thought it would be like this in my career. Just glad everything came together so nicely and we put a great total on the board.

"As I said stuff of dreams. Anushka was sitting right there, Sachin paaji was here too. Difficult to explain this. If I could paint a perfect picture I would want this to be the picture. My life partner, the person I love the most is sitting there, my hero is sitting there and I was able to get the 50th (ODI hundred) in front of all of them and all these stands in Wankhede as well, such a history venue so it was amazing."

Kohli also went past Sachin Tendulkar's (673) tally of most runs in a single World Cup edition. The Delhi-born cricketer now has 711 runs in 10 matches at an average of over 100.

Kohli also threw light on his role in this World Cup, saying that he is ready to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

"The most important thing for me is to make my team win. Whatever needs to be done to do that, I'll do it. I have to play a role and dig deep so the other batters can play their role around me. That's the only key to consistency, playing for your team at all times," he said.

Besides Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70) also struck an outstanding century to put India on top. Shubman Gill (80*) also played a good hand before KL Rahul (39 off 20) provided a late flourish.

"In a big game you are happy with anything over 330-340" - Virat Kohli

Team India have posted a daunting 398-run target for the Blackcaps to chase on a Wankhede wicket, which is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

When asked whether the total would be enough to secure a win, Virat Kohli sounded confident, saying that 330-340 is a great total in a knockout game.

"In a big game you are happy with anything over 330-340," Virat Kohli continued. "To get close to 400 is amazing. Lot of credit has to go to Shreyas the way he came and batted freely.. Shubman and Rohit at the top, KL finishing with the flurry... I think everyone did their roles to perfection and did the job beautifully for the team."

