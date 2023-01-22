"The pitch was slightly damp, and it worked in our favour" - Mohammed Shami on his match-winning spell against New Zealand in Raipur

Indian swing bowler Mohammed Shami opened up about his magical spell of bowling in the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday (January 21). The right-arm seamer said that he only strived to maintain consistent lines and lengths and let the pitch do the rest.

Shami, who took the new ball in the second ODI, breathed fire from the outset. The 32-year-old struck in his first over, castling Finn Allen for a duck. He followed that up with a brilliant return catch to get rid of Daryl Mitchell for one. Shami later dished out a vital blow to New Zealand, dismissing Michael Bracewell to break the latter's 41-run stand with Glenn Phillips.

Speaking to Umran Malik in a clip uploaded on BCCI.tv, the veteran Shami said that his approach was routine and that he tried to hit the pitch as hard as possible, given its dampness.

"Nothing new. I did hear the wicket was playing tricks, but I didn't feel anything like it. My approach was routine, I believed in my skill, and kept my line and lengths consistent without trying too many things. That is always my approach, and it wasn't anything different today. The pitch was slightly damp, and it worked in our favour, as we could hit the deck hard, expecting the ball to seam. I tried to hit the deck as hard as possible."

Shami took figures of 6-1-18-3. When asked how he stayed cheerful throughout the game, the Bengal seamer said that instead of taking pressure one must believe in themselves while playing for India. He also feels a player must focus the most during their best.

"I believe you shouldn't take pressure when playing for your country. The only thing you must do is believing in your skill and yourself. If you do that, there are better chances of executing it well and your skill enhances too. When you are down on confidence, there are hundred things going in your mind. I think you must focus the most when you are doing well. Just keep smiling. It's white ball cricket, and everyone will go for runs. Just believe in yourself and your skills, and bowl according to the conditions.

Shami's new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj and two other pacers in Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya also bowled wicket-taking spells. The four pacers shared seven scalps, while Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar picked up three wickets between them.

"Your future looks bright" - Mohammed Shami to Umran Malik

Uumran Malik had been on fire against Sri Lanka (Credits: Twitter)

Shami went on to laud Malik's skills as a bowler and advised the speedster to work more on his line and length. He said:

"You are an excellent bowler. Your future looks bright, and my best wishes are with you. Hope you keep prospering. My only advice to you is the pace which you bowl at, is not easy to play, but there is slightly more work needed on line and lengths. If you can control that, you can rule the world."

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will take place in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

