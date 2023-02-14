"The players are not fit but they take injections to play" - Chetan Sharma accuses Indian players of 'doping' after sting operation comes to light 

Chetan Sharma, the chief selector of the Indian cricketing team, shed some shocking details unveiled by a sting operation regarding the recent injury trends and recovery patterns. He revealed that Indian players often use injections, constituting substances that are not detectable in a doping test, to return to full fitness.

The grueling cricketing calendar has naturally increased injury among players, which has also led to workload management in the Indian squad.

There have been recurring injuries to the players, and in several instances, the management has been accused of rushing the players back into action, resulting in an aggravation of the injury.

In a sting operation conducted by Zee, Sharma apparently spilled the beans on the unethical modes of recovery among other things. The former cricketer said:

"The players are not fit but they take injections to play. They are ready to play even at 80 percent fitness. They take injections and start playing. I am talking about injections. If they take pain-killer than it will come in dopping. Team India players are aware about which injections come in anti-doping."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently brought back the Yo-Yo Test as selection criteria and dictated the fitness coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work with the franchises during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar are some of the players who have struggled with recurring injury issues.

According to Sharma, the hierarchy is well aware of the injections being taken by the players. He claimed that the players have their own doctors who are willing to rush the players back into fitness, even if they are not ready.

Chetan Sharma was recently reappointed as chairman of the selection committee

The former cricketer, who is renowned for being the first Indian bowler to claim a World Cup hat-trick, lost his position as the chairman of the selection committee following Team India's semi-final exit at the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, he reapplied for the position and was once again appointed by the BCCI Apex Council, with new selectors under his role. Sharma's second consecutive stint came as a surprise to plenty as he was released from the role not too long ago.

What is your take on the eye-boggling revelations made by the chairman of the selection committee in the sting operation? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: England announce playing XI for 1st Test against New Zealand; Stuart Broad returns after brief absence

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes