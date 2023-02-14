England announce playing XI for 1st Test against New Zealand; Stuart Broad returns after brief absence 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed its playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, beginning on Thursday, February 16. The Ben Stokes-led side features the returning Stuart Broad, who missed the tour of Pakistan in December 2022.

England's tour of New Zealand comprises two Tests, scheduled to be played at Mount Maunganui and Wellington. The series opener has been given the green light despite a state of emergency being announced in the country due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The visitors' playing XI features the same opening combination of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, who performed well in their 3-0 win over Pakistan. Ollie Pope and Joe Root continue to hold their positions strong at No. 3 and 4, respectively. Harry Brook, the player of the month for December 2022, will have another run at No. 5 in the absence of the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Ben Foakes will feature with the gloves after Pope carried out the majority of the wicketkeeping duties on the tour of Pakistan. Ollie Robinson, Broad, and James Anderson forge a three-pronged seam attack, with Jack Leach operating as the sole spinner in the playing XI. Broad last featured for the national team against South Africa in September 2022.

It is to be noted that the first Test at Mount Maunganui will be a pink-ball affair, only the second to be hosted in New Zealand.

The four players who were not used in the first team for the series opener are Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, and Olly Stone.

Stokes stated that the visitors have gone seam-heavy in terms of their bowling, keeping the conditions of New Zealand in mind. He told reporters:

"The team we've picked, especially with the ball, has all the bases covered, especially in these type of conditions.The bowling group have been great together. They have been discussing what they feel is working. People like Jimmy and Broady, who have played quite a few of these pink-ball matches, are still coming to terms with it."

He continued:

Some balls swing, some balls don't, then they will try to bowl the same ball and it will react differently. But they have bowled really well together and discussed how they feel is the best way to bowl with the pink ball."

New Zealand's only home day-night Test came against England at Eden Park in Auckland five years ago. The Blackcaps recorded a win by an innings and 49 runs. England, meanwhile, last won a pink-ball Test in 2017, which remains their only triumph to date, as they have since lost four day-night Tests in a row.

England playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Who will win the Test series between England and New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Kyle Jamieson ruled out of Tests against England due to back stress fracture

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes