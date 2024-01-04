"The preference is a minimum 3-Test series, so we'll keep advocating and championing that" - Cricket Australia on the key to sustaining Test cricket 

Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley feels that the World Test Championship (WTC) is good enough to preserve Test cricket, but has urged for a minimum of three Tests in a series to increase value.

The home and away series between India, England, and Australia are generally considered as high-profile contests, as it is allotted five Tests in a single series for the WTC cycle. However, there is a distinct lack of parity when it comes to other sides.

For instance, England and India are scheduled to play a combined total of 33 Tests in 2024, including a five-match series between themselves in India at the start of 2024. On the other hand, India's ongoing tour of South Africa comprises only two Tests, while West Indies will soon tour Australia to play two Tests as well.

"The preference is a minimum three-Test series, so we'll keep advocating and championing that. There is work to be done on the FTP, and it's really cementing the World Test Championship," Cricket Australia's Hockley said on SEN.

"Really advocating for three-Test series as an absolute minimum. And then, as best as we possibly can, making sure that with domestic T20 competitions, we minimize the overlap for countries where it is an important source of revenue," he added.

Test cricket is in a tricky place at the minute, with the relentless rise of the franchise-based T20 leagues around the world and its impact on player preference as well as the cricketing schedule.

"The belief is that franchise T20 cricket and Tests can co-exist" - Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley

Test cricket arguably hit a new low when Cricket South Africa (CSA) named a second-string squad for their upcoming WTC series against New Zealand. The Proteas will be devoid of nearly all their first-choice players as they have been encouraged to partake in the second edition of the SA20.

Nick Hockley stated that CSA's radical action has been a wake-up call, and the priority in the future will be to make sure to minimize such clashes.

"(The South Africa situation) has been a wake-up call for everyone. The role of T20, bringing new kids and new people into the game can't be underestimated. Their T20 comp as compared to the Big Bash, we're in our 13th edition," Hockley explained.

"They're in their second. Theirs is quite a short comp.The belief is that (franchise T20 cricket and Tests) can co-exist. But this has shone a light. And certainly, we'll be working with the ICC through scheduling groups to make sure those types of clashes don't manifest," Hockley concluded

The second season of SA20 is scheduled to begin from January 10 onwards, while New Zealand's Test series against South Africa takes place from February 4 to February 17, 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App