"The question mark comes down to Virat Kohli" - Kevin Pietersen on ace batter's future after IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former England player Kevin Pietersen has opined that only Virat Kohli himself can take a call on his future in international cricket. He noted that the ace Indian batter has bounced back after being written off on innumerable occasions.

India beat England 3-0 in a recently concluded ODI series. Kohli scored 52 runs off 55 deliveries in the final ODI after missing the first game due to swelling in his knee and managing only five runs in the second match.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Pietersen was asked whether Kohli is working his way back into form after his half-century in the third ODI against England.

"He is one of the greats of the game. There have been too many people who have written him off on too many occasions. You can't write these guys off because of the aura they have when they walk out to bat. The question mark comes down to Virat Kohli," he responded.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli needs to decide how long he is willing to put in the hard yards to maintain his lofty standards.

"The question mark doesn't come down to me, you, the selectors, the coaches, and the other players. Virat Kohli can only answer the question, in terms of how long he wants to continue, and how much fight he has to get better and to create those high standards that everybody expects from him," Pietersen observed.

Virat Kohli has already called it quits from T20Is. He has struggled in Tests lately, aggregating 190 runs at an underwhelming average of 23.75 in nine innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 despite scoring an unbeaten 100 in the second innings of the first Test in Perth.

However, the former India captain has been more at home in the ODI format. He was the highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, amassing 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 innings.

"He looked in good rhythm" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's half-century in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli struck seven fours and a six during his 52-run knock in the third ODI against England. [P/C: Getty]

On a separate 'Match Point' show, Sanjay Bangar was asked about Virat Kohli scoring a timely half-century in the third ODI against England.

"He looked in good rhythm. When he got to bat at the start, it proved greatly beneficial to him that he spent time on the wicket. The ball was new and when two slips and two gullies were placed, he left a lot of deliveries as well. When he got an idea, we got to see the cover drive," he replied.

The former India batting coach opined that Kohli's return to run-scoring ways should hold the Men in Blue in good stead in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"He batted opposite to his usual style against spin. He played many sweep shots. We got to see drives in his traditional fashion and even a six down the ground. We got to see his wristwork and footwork as the innings progressed. These are great signs for the Indian team. He will play the first match of the Champions Trophy after a good innings," Bangar elaborated.

The Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. India are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, and will begin their campaign against the Bangla Tigers in Dubai on February 20.

