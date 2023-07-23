"The real 3D player" - Fans react to Riyan Parag's impactful spell in ACC Emerging Cup final vs Pakistan 'A'

Riyan Parag made a significant impact with the ball for India 'A' in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan 'A' at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 23.

Pakistan 'A' were in a commanding position after 27 overs, with 183 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Parag brought India 'A' back into the contest by taking two back-to-back wickets off the first two balls of this second over.

Omair Yousuf was the all-rounder's first victim, getting out caught and bowled. Parag struck again on the very next delivery, sending back Qasim Akram for a golden duck.

A number of fans took to social media, lauding Riyan Parag for his impressive spell in the summit clash. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Karan Jain @KaranJa63125137



Two wickets in 2 balls by him.

#INDvsPAK #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/FH3LedfnzK Riyan Parag the game changer!Two wickets in 2 balls by him.

Jersey 18 @4evrRCB



Any doubt haters on Riyan parag capabilities??? @mufaddal_vohra Changed the game into India favour in a span of one overAny doubt haters on Riyan parag capabilities??? pic.twitter.com/ZRJx9XgVTU

Mamnun Barbhuiya @Moonstylish1

#RiyanParag From being trolled for the IPL performances to carrying India A in the Finals of the emerging Asia Cup, Riyan Parag came a long way. 🛐 pic.twitter.com/9xYnJGtFOR " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/9xYnJGtFOR

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio

pic.twitter.com/DGbdDRDtwk Riyan Parag is saving Team India like Abhishek Bachchan saved his family house in Om Jai Jagdish.

@kartik @kartik20031 Ab riyan parag wale memes bhi nhi dikhne. 2 in 2

Yuvraj 👑 @yuvii_27 Kon tha jo riyan parag ki majak uda rha tha🤯 jo final me khel jaye wo asli player hai

TeeKayyy @lameboredginiii @mufaddal_vohra Riyan Parag >>> Pakistan not so emerging team

Notably, Parag delivered a tidy spell amid the flow of runs, returning with figures of 2/24 from his four overs.

Pakistan 'A' register a huge total in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final despite Riyan Parag's heroics

India 'A' won the toss and elected to field first in the final. However, the ploy backfired as Pakistan 'A' posted a mammoth total in the crucial tie.

Openers and Sahibzada Farhan Saim Ayub notched up fine half-centuries, scoring 65 and 59 runs, respectively. Following the opening stand, it was Tayyab Tahir who stole the show with an incredible 108-run knock.

The Men in Green ultimately finished at 352/8 in 50 overs. For India 'A', Riyan Parag and Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up two wickets each, while Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sandhu bagged one wicket apiece.

It is worth mentioning that India 'A' are still unbeaten in the tournament. They also trumped Pakistan 'A' by eight wickets in their group fixture.

While they are chasing a huge total in the final, one cannot discount the Indian side, given their formidable batting unit.