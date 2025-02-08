“The real task is to defeat our arch-rival” – Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif makes bold statement ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a bold statement, emphasizing that the real challenge for the team in the 2025 Champions Trophy would not be winning, but defeating India. The 73-year-old made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 7.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh and New Zealand for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. The two neighbors are scheduled to face off on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister stated that the team is strong and that the entire nation stands behind them.

He said [as quoted by PTI]:

"We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them.”

Trending

The Prime Minister also stated that it will be a significant occasion for the nation, as Pakistan will be hosting an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 ODI World Cup, which they co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. He added:

"It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years. I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy.”

Pakistan holds the upper hand over India in the history of the Champions Trophy, having won three of their five encounters.

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in their last ICC Champions Trophy match

The last time India and Pakistan faced off in a Champions Trophy match was in the final of the 2017 edition in England. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a strong total of 338/4 in their 50 overs, with Fakhar Zaman scoring 114 off 106 balls.

In reply, India stumbled early, losing half their side for just 54 runs. Hardik Pandya showed promise with a knock of 76 off 43 balls, but a miscommunication with Ravindra Jadeja resulted in his run-out. India were eventually bowled out for 158, handing Pakistan a dominant 180-run victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news