The reason why England players are wearing black armbands 

England's former captain and middle order batsman Ted Dexter took his final breath on the 26th of August, 2021. The England cricket team have made sure to sport black armbands as a token of respect for the former England captain.

Dexter was a reliable middle-order batsman and medium-pace bowler. He played 62 Tests between 1958 and 1968, and led the side in 30 of those. Dexter scored 4502 runs at an average of 47.89 in addition to taking 66 wickets.

Ted Dexter was known for his ability to score runs against top-class fast bowling. He slammed nine hundreds, six of which were scores above 140.

The former England skipper worked as a journalist and broadcaster after calling time on his career. He has also served as England's chairman of selectors. He has been an instrumental figure in the development of the ICC players' test rankings. He was the man who devised it first and then it was adopted by the ICC later.

He was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The former England skipper went peacefully at a Compton hospice in Wolverhampton at around midday yesterday. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death. Marylebone Cricket Club's official Twitter handle as well as the ICC updated the world about the news.

Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of @englandcricket's greatest ever cricketers.



He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 26, 2021

"One of the most stylish batsmen of any era."



📽️ Remembering cricketing great, Ted Dexter, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/jxCoVKsr6a — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2021

England on top at Headingly

Meanwhile India and England are locked in a 5-match test series at the moment. The visitors took a 1-0 lead after winning the second test at Lord's last week. However, the third test has so far been completely ruled by England.

As the first day wore out, so did the Indian spirits. England were slow but steady with their start with the bat and then capitalized on the bad balls that were bowled by the Indian pacers. At the end of Day 1, India had been bundled out for 78.

In response, both England openers, Burns and Hameed, scored brilliant fifties and had an impressive opening partnership of 135. India will want to take some English wickets soon if they want to have any chance of coming back into this game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy