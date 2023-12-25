"The South African attack does not have that edge" - Sunil Gavaskar expects Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to score lots of runs in IND vs SA Tests

Sunil Gavaskar expects Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to fire with the bat in the upcoming Test series between India and South Africa.

The two sides square off in two Tests, with the first game starting in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. With veteran batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane ignored for the series, Rohit and Kohli will be expected to mentor and guide the relatively inexperienced Indian batting lineup.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Gavaskar was asked about his expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the two-Test series, to which he responded:

"They are experienced batters, who are coming after playing everywhere, so I expect them to score lots of runs in these two Test matches. Not only because they have got so much talent, but this time around, I think the South African attack does not have that edge."

The former India opener added that the absence of Anrich Nortje and the potential unavailability of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi could help the duo's cause:

"With the absence of Nortje, with the likely absence of Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, the South African attack looks a little bit short on experience, I am not saying short of class. So I feel these two batters will score lots of runs and help the Indian team post a big score."

Kohli has amassed 719 runs at an impressive average of 51.35 in seven Tests in South Africa. Rohit hasn't enjoyed similar success in the Rainbow Nation, with his 123 runs in four Tests coming at a paltry average of 15.38.

"To get your mental state into a Test match situation" - Sunil Gavaskar on the biggest challenge for Rohit Sharma

(Rohit Sharma was at his belligerent best in the 2023 ODI World Cup. (P/C: AP)

Sunil Gavaskar was also asked about the biggest challenge for Rohit Sharma as player and captain heading into the series, to which he responded:

"First and foremost, the challenge would be to get your mental state into a Test match situation.

"He has been batting in the ODI format where he had decided that he was going to be playing the attacking role and try and score as many runs as possible in the first 10 overs of field restrictions."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Indian captain will have to temper the aggressive approach he had during the World Cup:

"He will have to change the approach completely for Test cricket because he will have to think in terms of batting the whole day.

"If he bats the whole day, then, clearly with the range of shots that he has got, he will be able to end up with 180 or 190 not out at the end of the day and India will be 300-plus."

Gavaskar highlighted that the moment a batter captain like Rohit scores runs, he gets more confident while leading the side as well.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma be India's top run-getter in the Test series vs South Africa? Yes No 0 votes