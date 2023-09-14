"The team that has the better spinners will definitely have the advantage" - Sanjay Bangar on the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Sanjay Bangar feels Sri Lanka have the upper hand in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan because they have the better spin-bowling lineup.

The two teams will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. While the Men in Green need to win the match to qualify for the final, the Lankan Lions will make the grade even if the game does not yield a result.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Bangar was asked whether Sri Lanka have the advantage because of their superior overall record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and as they are playing at home as well, to which he responded:

"Pakistan's bowling has definitely weakened slightly because there is no clarity on whether Haris Rauf will play or not and Naseem Shah also has an injured shoulder. If they are not fit, I feel it will be an even contest."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"If you go to the spin department, Sri Lanka's spinners are better. A lot of matches have already been played on this square, so the team that has the better spinners will definitely have the advantage and Sri Lanka definitely have the advantage ahead of this match."

Pakistan have already named their XI for the must-win game. While Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr have replaced Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the seam-bowling department, they have included Mohammad Nawaz as an additional spinner at Faheem Ashraf's expense.

"I feel Sri Lanka's batting is better" - Sanjay Bangar

Kuldeep Yadav ran through Pakistan's batting lineup. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Bangar feels Sri Lanka have the edge in the batting department as well. He reasoned:

"I feel Sri Lanka's batting is better because their players know how to play on turning tracks. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed five Pakistan batters in their match against India. So spin will definitely be in their mind."

Bangar added that the Pakistan batters are not accustomed to playing spin on turning tracks. He observed:

"Pakistan also plays most of their cricket either on home surfaces or in Dubai, where you don't get that much help for the spinners. So if we compare both the teams and where they have played cricket, I feel Sri Lanka's batters are better equipped and have more experience of playing in these conditions."

Babar Azam and Co. have made a couple of changes in the batting department as well. Mohammad Haris and Saud Shakeel have replaced Fakhar Zaman and Agha Salman in the playing XI and the duo will hope to fare better against the spinners.

