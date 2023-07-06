The team isn’t over even if we don't win Ashes ‐ Ben Stokes on potential loss in 3rd Test at Headingley

England Test captain Ben Stokes said that the team spirit will remain the same even if they lose the Ashes at Headingley. The hosts are under the pump following defeats in the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's.

England were competitive enough in both games, but they let the game slip in the last stage despite putting up an intense battle. With another loss in Leeds, Stokes and his men would concede the Ashes urn to Australia for the fourth time in a row.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the third Test, Stokes was asked if England's dream would crush if they lose at Headingley. The England skipper responded:

"I don’t know if we want to say it but the Ashes is obviously over if things don’t go well – but the team isn’t over. This is the moment. It starts here at Headingley and we’ve got to win this game. We’ve got to keep looking to press the game on."

England will see a shuffle in their batting order after vice-captain Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remaining Ashes due to a dislocated right shoulder.

Yorkshire player Harry Brook has been promoted to No.3 in order to cement senior batter Joe Root's position at No.4. Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow also moves up to No.5 from No.7. Explaining the multiple changes in the batting order, Stokes said:

"He’s (Harry Brook) technically very gifted and players like that you feel can bat anywhere. We want to keep Joe at four because he’s a remarkable player, and moving Jonny to five was just to get him into the game earlier. The things he did last summer in our No 5 position are quite hard to look past.

Stokes further mentioned how he announced the news to both Brook and Bairstow, adding:

"He (Jonny Bairstow) was batting in the nets and I just walked up to him and said: 'You’re batting five'. As for Brook: “I actually told him in the nets when he was batting. As soon as I said he’s batting three, he said to Jeets [the spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel]: ‘Ah, can I have a new ball please?’ He gets it and just cracks on."

"Don’t feel as if I’m under too much pressure to bowl" - Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who sustained a blistered finger, returned to the team in Leeds. Stokes, who bowled a total of 15 overs at Lord's, was relieved from the pressure to roll his arms in the upcoming game. He said:

"That last week took it out of me a little bit. “So I had to think: ‘What would be the best team if I wasn’t to bowl a ball in this game? Now I don’t feel as if I’m under too much pressure to bowl.”

England fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes replaced James Anderson and Josh Tongue for the third game in Leeds, starting on Thursday, July 6.

