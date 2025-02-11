“The team of mine would’ve beaten India in India in 3 days” - World Cup-winning captain makes massive statement ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga flexed the prowess of the illustrious 1996 World Cup-winning squad by proclaiming that he could have led the team to a win over India in India in a matter of three days. The Men in Blue were invincible at home from 2012 as far as red-ball series is considered, but the streak was broken by a ruthless whitewash by New Zealand in 2024.

Ranatunga led Sri Lanka in 56 Tests, out of which seven came against India at home, comprising four losses and three draws. All of the four defeats were by an innings, including a 0-3 whitewash during the 1994 tour.

Sri Lanka's 1996 squad had some famous names like Sanath Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva, Chaminda Vaas, and Muttiah Muralitharan. The famous team had dismantled India in the World Cup semi-final at the Eden Gardens en route to their first-ever title.

Trending

“With bowlers like (Chaminda) Vaas and Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan), that team of mine would have beaten India in India in three days,” Ranatunga told The Telegraph.

Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test in India since their first attempt in 1982. Overall, they have played 22 Tests on the peninsula, recording 13 losses and nine draws in the process. The island nation had last toured India in 2022, and suffered a 0-2 whitewash.

"I think what Kohli needs to do is speak to people like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar or a Rahul Dravid" - Arjuna Ranatunga on ace Indian batter

Virat Kohli's woes continued after yet another early dismissal over the weekend. The right-handed batter was dismissed for five runs off eight deliveries by Adil Rashid in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

“I think what Kohli needs to do is speak to people like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar or a Rahul Dravid. That’s what he can do. They can certainly help him out. For a player like Kohli who has scored so much of runs, I feel it’s best if that’s left to him. It’s a call that Kohli needs to take, so let him take it. Why always have the spotlight on him? It’s quite unnecessary I feel. It’s his decision, so let him take that," Ranatunga said (as per the aforementioned source).

Virat Kohli worked closely with Rahul Dravid during the latter's stint as head coach from 2021 to 2024. The ace batter was also seen training with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar ahead of the England series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news