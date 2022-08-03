"The team will benefit from having a left-arm seamer in Australian conditions" - Reetinder Singh Sodhi backs Arshdeep Singh to make it into India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad

Former Indian player Reetinder Singh Sodhi has backed Arshdeep Singh to win a spot in the Men in Blue's 2022 T20 World Cup squad. The left-arm pacer's variety has offered a breath of fresh air to the Indian bowling unit and he has made a strong case for himself with his death-bowling exploits.

A solid campaign for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) helped the 22-year-old receive his maiden call-up to the national side. He initially warmed the bench during the home series against South Africa and the tour of Ireland.

However, Singh eventually got the opportunity to showcase his talent at the international level.

Opining that the youngster is capable of handling the pressure of an ICC tournament, Sodhi said in an interaction with India News Sports:

"Arshdeep Singh is ready for big time cricket, so India have a great prospect in their grasp. Selectors might have 20 names in mind around now for the WC and if they select 15 out of those, he has a good chance of making it."

He added:

"The team will benefit from having a left-arm seamer in Australian conditions."

The Punjab-born pacer has bowled the tough overs with great success so far, with his IPL credentials helping his case. With six wickets to his name in four matches at an excellent economy of 6.52, he has made a bright start to his international career.

"If he continues to perform consistently, he will be a regular member of the team" - Rajkumar Sharma on Arshdeep Singh

Singh's ability to bowl yorkers consistently under pressure is a trait that is hard to replicate or find. In the short span so far in national colors, he has shown his versatility by using the crease to good effect and cleverly mixing up his variations.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the left-arm seamer is very much in contention for India's upcoming crucial assignments. He said during the same interaction with India News Sports:

"Arshdeep is a strong contender for the Asia Cup and the WC as well. He is a thinking cricketer, he handles pressure well and has variations. If he continues to perform consistently, he will be a regular member of the team."

Arshdeep Singh failed to find a spot in the Indian squad for the ODIs against Zimbabwe, but is expected to be in India's plans for the shortest format.

Will Arshdeep Singh make it to the T20 World Cup squad? Let us know what you think.

