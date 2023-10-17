"The technical foundation is not as strong as say Virat Kohli's" - Aakash Chopra says Steve Smith's fall can be like one from a cliff

Aakash Chopra reckons Steve Smith's career could see a drastic downfall, highlighting that he is not as technically proficient as Virat Kohli.

Sri Lanka set Australia a 210-run target in a World Cup 2023 clash in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. The five-time champions then lost their first two wickets, including Smith for a duck, in the fourth over but eventually won the game by five wickets to open their account in the tournament.

Reflecting on Australia's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that they lost David Warner and Smith's wickets cheaply and highlighted the latter's technical deficiency. He elaborated (3:35):

"When Australia came to bat, they didn't bat that well. David Warner got out and Steve Smith was out for zero. Bowled and leg-before is not ending for Steve Smith, actually he is more often getting out leg-before. It is a problem."

The former India opener added:

"I am not saying it is the fall but Steve Smith's fall can be like falling from a cliff because he is a hand-eye-coordination player. The technical foundation is not as strong as say Virat Kohli's. When it goes, he suddenly starts looking like an ordinary batter although Steve Smith is not ordinary."

Chopra observed that Smith has been dismissed leg-before-wicket quite often lately, which was rarely the case earlier. He stated:

"However, the ball has been hitting the pads so many times although there was a time when the ball never used to hit his pads. Everyone used to feel that he was moving around and that they should hit his pads but no one was able to do it. So Steve Smith is in woeful form and Warner is not playing that well."

Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Warner lbw for 11, with the on-field umpire's decision being upheld on review as the ball was seen just clipping the stumps. The left-arm seamer then trapped Smith plumb in front of the wickets, with the Australian run-machine not even opting to take a review.

"The good thing for Australia was that Mitchell Marsh finally got some form" - Aakash Chopra

Mitchell Marsh scored 52 runs off 51 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra picked Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis as two of the positives for Australia in the batting department. He said (4:45):

"The good thing for Australia was that Mitchell Marsh finally got some form. Marnus Labuschagne did score runs but I didn't feel he was batting convincingly. Josh Inglis played well. He is asking them to play him as he is batting better than Alex Carey. Then Glenn Maxwell came and won them the match with a few big shots."

Marsh was run out after smashing nine fours in his 51-ball 52. Inglis scored 58 runs off 59 deliveries, a knock studded with five fours and a six.

Poll : Will Steve Smith score 50+ runs in Australia's next game against Pakistan? Yes No 0 votes