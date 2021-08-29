"The Test in Australia will be different" - Mithali Raj opens up pink-ball match

As Team India embark on a new challenge in Australia, captain Mithali Raj has conceded that it will be a new experience for her and her team to play Test cricket under lights.

India are slated to play their maiden pink-ball Test against Australia, starting on September 30 at the WACA in Perth. Addressing a virtual press conference ahead of leaving India on Saturday, Mithali Raj stated that the team will be looking to carry the confidence of playing Test cricket.

"We will definitely carry the confidence of playing in the longer format," Mithali Raj said. "The Test in Australia will be slightly different because we will be playing with the pink ball under lights. The experience will be different because we have never played with the pink ball under lights before," she added.

India staged an outstanding comeback on the final day thanks to a brilliant 104-run partnership between Sneh Rana (80*) and Taniya Bhatia (44*) to save the match after conceding a crucial lead in the first innings.

"We don't go with a set mindset" - Mithali Raj

The upcoming Test match between India and Australia will witness a good contest between bat and ball with both sides boasting some good players. Mithali Raj asserted that they will play according to the situation of the game.

"I'm sure the girls are following the men's Test in England, where the momentum changes in the longer format. The way we play is how the situation is on the ground, how the game unfolds on a particular day, in a particular session. We don't go in with a set mindset. It's all about how we apply ourselves at that moment," Mithali Raj added.

India Women's Team will play three ODIs and the same number of T20Is along with the one-off Test. The ODIs will commence on September 19 at the North Sydney Oval.

Mithali Raj's India focused on the World Cup next year: Ramesh Powar

India women's team head coach Ramesh Powar has categorically emphasized that the primary focus will be to prepare for the 2022 World Cup. The former India cricketer also highlighted that they will look to carry the winning momentum of the ODIs to the pink-ball Test.

"I think we need to understand we are going to play ODIs first," Ramesh Powar said. "World Cup [in February-March next year] is a very important tournament for us and we're focusing on that. If you see only the one-off Test, we can't go in with a mindset of preparing for that.

"I think it is about taking the one-day confidence into Test. The last series, the way we came back, without our stars getting their rhythm, I'm confident that we don't have to prepare separately for the pink-ball Test. We back our players in the format, and they are good enough to react to the situation," he added.

India Women’s squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

