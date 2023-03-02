"The test match has changed in 4 overs" - Fans erupt as Australia lose the last six wickets for 11 runs on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

In a huge turn of events, Australia lost six wickets for just 11 runs on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday, March 2.

The visitors resumed the day at 156/4 but once Peter Handscomb (19) and Cameron Green (21) departed, the Aussies fell like a pack of cards, losing wickets from 186/4 to 197 all out.

Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets each as Australia lost six wickets within a span of 5.4 overs.

Earlier on Day 1, Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets to keep India in the hunt.

For the visitors, Opener Usman Khawaja top-scored with 60 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne and stand-in captain Steve Smith chipped in with 31 and 26, respectively.

Fans were ecstatic after a spectacular bowling display from Umesh and Ashwin.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"The test match has changed in 4 overs. Brilliant by @ashwinravi99 And umesh. AUSTRALIA still ahead but one good session will be enough for India to be in driving seat."

Cricket Fever @Cricket94524215 #Collapse #WTC2023 The test match has changed in 4 overs. Brilliant by @ashwinravi99 And umesh. AUSTRALIA still ahead but one good session will be enough for India to be in driving seat. #IndvsAus

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Aashruthi @aayushipagariya

Aashruthi @aayushipagariya

#UmeshYadav #IndvsAus Umesh Yadav, one of the most influential bowlers, yet underrated

UnBhakt @VamosBangalore

UnBhakt @VamosBangalore

#IndvsAus @ICC Pathetic Aussie team. Not even ready to put up a fight.

Vishal Singh @sarcasticVishi

He lost his father a week ago he gave him tribute in his own style

Vishal Singh @sarcasticVishi

He lost his father a week ago he gave him tribute in his own style

#UmeshYadav #IndvsAus #IndianCricketTeam Umesh Bhai real Og

[email protected] @learnzonepluss



#IndvsAus

[email protected] @learnzonepluss



#IndvsAus

#INDvsAUSTest Fabulous job by Ravi Ashwin and a breezy spell by Umesh brought the curtains down on the opposition. At the pace the match is surging ahead can't expect it to last till the 4th day. Interesting to see how long India bats .

Australia gains an 88-run lead in their first inns

Earlier on Day 1, a clinical bowling performance from the spinners helped Steve Smith and Co. bundle out India for 109 in 33.2 overs. Matthew Kuhnemann scalped five wickets, while Nathan Lyon picked three. Todd Murphy also scalped one wicket.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 22, while Shubman Gill added 21 as the batting unit failed to deliver in their first innings.

Meanwhile, the Aussies made early inroads as Nathan Lyon bowled Shubman Gill cheaply in their second innings. Team India was 30/1 after 13 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease.

The hosts need to score big if they want to avoid loss in the ongoing Test.

Team India are already 2-0 ahead in the four-Test series, having won the opening Test by an inning and 132 runs and the second game by six wickets. They have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

