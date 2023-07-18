"The thing that struck me was his backfoot play" - Former Australian cricketer lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal for sensational India debut

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg is impressed with how Yashasvi Jaiswal batted on his debut against the West Indies in the first Test at Dominica. The young opener smashed an incredible 171 to set up a massive win for India, also earning the Player of the Match award in the process.

Hogg shed light on just how good Jaiswal's backfoot game was and how well he used both sides of the wicket.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"A little left-handed talented Jaiswal, loved the way that he dominated the IPL this year, but also the way that he has entered the Test arena. The thing that struck me was his backfoot play, both on the offside with the late cuts and the pull shots on the leg side."

Hogg also praised Jaiswal for making the mental adjustment to the longest format. He said:

"The thing I liked about him was that he was able to adapt from T20 to the longer form of the game. He has patience, he dug in there and set the game up for India.

"It's a bright future for Indian cricket and I love the fact that they've got Jaiswal opening, Gill at No. 3, surrounded by some experienced players."

At no stage did Yashasvi Jaiswal look like he was panicking: Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal added a mammoth 229 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma and there was a great moment when the youngster ran and hugged the Indian captain after reaching his maiden Test hundred.

After the game, Rohit spoke about just how confident the team management was in Jaiswal's ability. He stated:

"He's got the talent. We knew about it. He's shown us in the past couple of years that he's ready for this big stage. Came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well - at no stage [did it look] like he was panicking or going away from his plans, which was good to see."

Jaiswal will be keen to carry on the good work in the second Test to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad from Thursday, July 20.