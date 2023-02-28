"The thought process to play sweep shot on such a low wicket was a brainfade" - Wasim Jaffer on Australia's batting in the 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer expressed his surprise over the approach Australia employed to combat spin on Delhi's low surface in the second Border-Gavaskar Test.

The majority of Australian batters lost their wickets while attempting to play the sweep or the reverse sweep shot during the third innings. The visitors lost nine wickets in the first session of Day 3, collapsing from 85-2 to 113 all out in less than an hour.

Branding the Australian batters' decision to rely on the sweep shot on such a pitch as 'brainfade', Jaffer said on his YouTube channel:

"I was really surprised by Australia's shot selection on Day 3 in Delhi. The thought process to play sweep shot on such a low wicket was a brainfade. It would not have been easy for India had Australia taken a lead of 175-200 runs. Plenty of players have flown back home, so there are lot of concerns in the Aussie camp."

Skipper Pat Cummins is unavailable for the third Test as he is back in Australia due to a family illness. Steve Smith will lead the side in the pacer's absence while Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are expected to feature in the playing XI after a long absence.

"There are definitely better ways to score runs" - Wasim Jaffer

Australia have not had any answers yet to counter the threat of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey used the sweep shot to great effect in the first innings to compile a counter-attacking cameo.

But even the top-order batters relying on the shot from the word go has been a worrying sign for the Men in Yellow.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Big loss for Australia. The sweep shot a problem with the variance in bounce. If you go in with one plan, one attacking option you will get found out. Longer preparation is key. #INDvAUS Big loss for Australia. The sweep shot a problem with the variance in bounce. If you go in with one plan, one attacking option you will get found out. Longer preparation is key. #INDvAUS

Suggesting that Australians should have a look at how Rohit Sharma negotiated the turn, Wasim Jaffer said:

"Sweep is a high-risk shot, it invites danger. If you look at how Rohit Sharma batted when the ball was turning, there we did not see many sweep shots from him. Even Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja did not play many sweep shots. There are definitely better ways to score runs."

The next contest between India and Australia is scheduled to begin from March 1 onwards at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. The fixture was initially slated to take place in Dharamsala, but since the venue was still not ready after the relaid outfield and pitch, a late call was taken regarding the change in the host venue.

Will Australia still continue to rely on the sweep shot after the debacle in Delhi? Let us know what you think.

