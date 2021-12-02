"The time has come to look beyond Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara" - Ex-Indian player Nikhil Chopra 

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra does not believe the team management should persist with senior campaigners Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He feels they have not contributed enough with the bat in recent years.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Chopra suggested leaving out someone like Mayank Agarwal to accommodate Rahane and Pujara may not be the right move. He urged the Indian think tank to give the opener a fair chance, considering his stunning record at home.

Chopra said:

"We have learnt is that if Wriddhiman Saha doesn't play, then KS Bharat can come in place of him. Mayank Agarwal might be left out, and both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will then get one more opportunity. But while Agarwal failed in the 1st game, he has scored a lot of runs in Indian conditions. I feel he should be given a fair chance. With all due respect, I think the time has come to look beyond Rahane and Pujara."

Test specialists Rahane and Pujara have contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian Test team over the years with their impactful performances. However, they have been short of runs lately. They were also targeted by a certain section of fans for their ordinary showings in the Kanpur Test.

With skipper Virat Kohli returning to the team for the second and final fixture of the New Zealand Test series, it remains to be seen who gets dropped to accommodate him in the Indian XI.

Chopra felt the decision should be fairly simple and suggested Rahane should make way for the returning captain.

Chopra noted that because Rahane has not been among the runs, he should be the one missing out as Kohli makes a return. He reckoned that it would be a like-for-like replacement if the skipper came into the Indian playing XI in place of the stand-in captain.

He said:

"Both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are wonderful players and ups and downs are part and parcel of the game. But Rahane has not scored runs this year and has an ordinary average. For me it is a like-for-like replacement when captain Virat Kohli comes in and stand-in captain Rahane goes out."

"The seamers will get a lot of help at Wankhede" - Nikhil Chopra on 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

The cricketer-turned-commentator predicted that faster bowlers will have an advantage during the first few hours of the opening day at Wankhede.

He stated that there will be moisture due to the rain. Chopra believes the red soil at the venue will ensure there's swing along with extra bounce.

"There has been rain here in Mumbai. When you leave some grass along with Wankhede's red soil, then if there's moisture, the seamers will get a lot of help in the first hour-and-a-half. There will be swing and seam on this wicket along with bounce," he added.

The second Test between India and Zealand is slated to start on Friday, December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Parimal