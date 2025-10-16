“The only time you truly fail” - Virat Kohli posts cryptic tweet amid future speculations ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli shared a cryptic post on social media on Thursday, October 16, amid ongoing speculation about his future in ODI cricket. The post comes just days before India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.

The series will mark Kohli’s first international appearance since India’s triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Although the 36-year-old has been included in the squad for the upcoming matches, discussions continue over whether he plans to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Amid the uncertainty, Kohli shared a post on X, writing:

“The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up.”

The Delhi-born batter remains the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having amassed 14,181 runs in 302 matches at an impressive average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34. He sits behind only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), with his tally including 74 fifties and 51 hundreds.

“He's the man for you” - Dinesh Karthik’s massive praise for Virat Kohli

Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has showered praise on Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming Australia series, commending the 36-year-old for his ability to rise to the occasion in big moments. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“We have the master of chases, the king as they call him, Virat Kohli. If you look at Virat Kohli's stats post the 2023 World Cup, upwards of a thousand runs again at an average of 65, I don't think you need to say more than that. He brings experience to the table and, most importantly, cometh the hour, cometh the man. We've heard it a long time and we've heard it a lot of times as well, but that line definitely belongs to Virat Kohli in cricket.”

“If there's ever a batter who's played this sport and knows how to take on the big moments, you won't find better than Kohli. As an Indian team, if you have to ask anybody, they'll say Kohli is the kind of player you want because he knows how to be aggressive, but most importantly, if there needs to be some sort of pressure that needs to be absorbed, he's the man for you,” he added.

Against Australia, Kohli has featured in 50 ODIs, amassing 2,451 runs at an impressive average of 54.46, which includes 15 half-centuries and eight centuries.

