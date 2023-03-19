"The top-order failing is becoming a headache for India"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim believes India's issues against the swinging ball across formats have been pretty evident for quite some time now. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium and the top-order failed to counter his late swing.

Karim feels that while the lower order doing well for India is great news, these issues against the moving ball are something India have to address as soon as possible.

Speaking to India News, here's what Saba Karim had to say about India's jittery top-order:

"One way of looking at it is that India won a tough game against a top quality bowling attack. Whether the lower-order bailed you out or the top-order fired, in the larger interest, winning was important as its not easy to beat any quality opponent. But yes, the top-order failing is becoming a headache for India across formats and we aren’t getting to see consistency that we expect from them. I am sure Rohit and Dravid will discuss this going forward."

Saba Karim on what India can do to negotiate left-arm pacers

Saba Karim feels that opening up their stance against the left-arm seamer is something the Men in Blue's top order can look at doing.

On this, he stated:

"It is very difficult to read a left-arm pacer who can generate late swing and seam movement. You need to be very watchful and that’s where I think India can work. They already have a left-arm side-thrower in the practice sessions so its not that they aren’t prepared for it. It’s all about little things like opening up your stance to avoid getting LBW with late seam movement."

In the second ODI, India are in deep trouble at the time of writing, with the score being 49/5 — Mitchell Starc their main menace once again.

