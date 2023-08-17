"The toughest part right now" - MSK Prasad on Ishan Kishan's batting position

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that India will have to find a way to accommodate keeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the top order.

He opined that the southpaw has failed to make a significant impact while batting in the middle-order. Prasad noted that finding the right batting position for Kishan will be a big challenge for the Indian team management, considering that Shubman Gill is also a potential candidate for the opening spot.

Prasad made these comments during a discussion on Star Sports. He elaborated:

"I think that is the toughest part right now. If you are looking at Shubman Gill to open with Rohit, then where to send Ishan Kishan is a cause for concern. Some of the roles that he has played at No. 4 or No. 5, I don't think he has done justification at that particular role.

"The best thing that he enjoys is to bat up the order. We have seen in the T20 World Cup where he was made to bat at No. 5. I don't think he was all at sea."

He opined that having Kishan at the top of the order allows India to go with a left-right combination. Prasad claimed that skipper Rohit Sharma is also more comfortable having a left-handed batter as his partner, adding:

"Somehow we need to accommodate him at the top of the order, and probably that left-right combination of Ishan and Rohit might come in handy because Rohit always enjoyed the wonderful company of Shikhar Dhawan. Post Shikhar Dhawan, the form of Rohit has also definitely been a cause for concern. So, the best place for Ishan Kishan is to bat up the order."

Notably, Kishan, as an opener, showcased tremendous form during the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He was the leading run-getter of the series, chalking up 184 runs from three games at an average of 61.33.

Kishan has played six matches at No. 4 in ODIs for India and has managed 106 runs at an underwhelming average of 21.20.

"The only position Ishan Kishan can bat is No. 1" - Sandeep Patil

During the discussion, former India cricketer and selector Sandeep Patil disagreed with MSK Prasad's opinion of opening the innings with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma.

He pointed out that the Men in Blue should stick with Shubman Gill at the top, considering the right-handed batter's impressive form in the recent past. Patil elaborated:

"I will go with Shubman Gill, looking at his form. It is very important from the team's point of view whether Rohit Sharma is comfortable if his batting partner is a left-hander. I don't agree with that.

"The only position Ishan Kishan can bat is No. 1. But that will be a big decision to take for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma."

While Kishan slammed three back-to-back fifties against West Indies, Gill struggled to get going in the first two fixtures, registering scores of seven and 34. He did bounce back in the third ODI, scoring 85 runs.