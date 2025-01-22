"The most valuable T20 batter in the world" - R Ashwin heaps praise on England star ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former Team India spinner R Ashwin hailed England opener Phil Salt as the 'most valuable T20 batter in the world'. He made these comments in a video shared on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 22, ahead of the T20I series opener between India and England. The five-match series kicks off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The recently retired off-spinner, however, suggested that Salt isn't coming into the T20I series with great form. He pointed out that the right-handed batter couldn't set the stage ablaze in his three appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20).

Ashwin said in his recent YouTube video (from 8:52):

"Phil Salt played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. We can say that he could be the most valuable T20 batter in the world. So, if we look at his performance considering that, he is not coming in with a very good form. He scored a 70 and it was a very struggling 70."

Salt scored an unbeaten 71-run knock in Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' opening encounter of ILT20 2025 against the Desert Vipers. However, he suffered back-to-back failures, scoring just four runs across the next two fixtures.

Ashwin also spoke about Salt's opening partner Ben Duckett. He highlighted that the southpaw has thrived in red-ball cricket in head coach Brendon McCullum's Bazball era.

The former cricketer, who has previously shared the dressing room with Duckett in County cricket, said (from 9:20):

"I know him very well. I played county cricket in Nottingham with him. He is a fearless cricketer. The success he has had in Test cricket as an opening batter, can he replicate that in white-ball cricket? He made his debut for England as a white-ball specialist. He played sweeps and reverse sweeps in Bangladesh. He got dropped from the team after that because it was a learning curve for him. He came back to Test cricket and was very successful. Why was he so successful? There was a very important template for that, and it was Bazball."

It is worth mentioning that the five-match T20I and the subsequent three-match ODI series against India will be McCullum's first assignment as England's white-ball coach.

"He would definitely be a player to watch out for" - R Ashwin on England's Jacob Bethell

In the aforementioned video, R Ashwin stated that he looks forward to seeing England's left-hander Jacob Bethell in action against India. He reserved high praise for the talented youngster.

He remarked (from 11:42):

"His entry into international cricket till now in Test cricket and whatever white-ball cricket he has played, he has entertained to the core. This guy has so much ability that he can do anything. He would definitely be a player to watch out for."

Bethell was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹2.6 core at the IPL 2025 auction. Ashwin predicted a bright future for the 21-year-old and urged RCB to pay attention to their new signing.

He added (from 12:55):

"If you are an RCB fan and like to watch new cricketers, then pay a little attention to this guy. He can be a big player in the future."

England have announced their playing XI for the T20I series opener against India.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

