"The vast majority of revenues for all ICC events comes from one market"- WI CEO Johnny Grave on 2024 T20 World Cup adhering to Indian prime time

West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) CEO Johnny Grave admitted that the scheduling for the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup had been done in adherence to the Indian prime time. Despite the matches being played in the West Indies and USA, the matches have predominantly started at 8 PM and 6 AM IST for the benefit of the Indian audiences.

Grave mentioned that a major chunk of the revenue for ICC events stemming from the Indian market was the reason behind the scheduling. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said:

"I think everyone accepts that the vast majority of revenues for all ICC events comes from one market. Therefore it is really important that we find a balance between starting matches at prime time in India and for home fans. We have half the matches early for Star Sports and then we have gone as late as possible so they will start early in the morning in India, so they should still get a decent viewership."

Grave added:

"We as hosts can focus on the local fans attending the evening games and the 10:30 morning games will allow us to get school kids to watch some World Cup cricket for free."

Matches played at 8 PM IST means it is as early as 10.30 AM Local Time, a start time much earlier than the usual in the host nation.

Team India plays all four group matches at 8 PM IST and will continue to play at that time should they continue advancing until the semi-final.

"If we (West Indies) perform well in ICC events it will be a potential boost to our income" - Johnny Grave

Johnny Grave admitted that the West Indies performing well and possibly winning a third T20 World Cup title would do wonders for the home fans and help boost the board's income.

West Indies previously won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016 but failed to qualify for the main event in the previous edition in 2022.

When asked how important West Indies winning the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy would be, Grave said:

"If we can lift a record third title then it will have a huge impact, not just on Cricket West Indies but the whole Caribbean. The new ICC economic model also has a performance component that determines how much funding you receive, so if we perform well in ICC events it will be a potential boost to our income in the next cycle of the ICC rights distribution."

He added:

"It is extremely important as it would be a huge boost to our cricket system and the entire region. The reaction of our fans and the Caribbean people on the back of the Test win at the Gabba was unbelievable and we saw how that resonated across the region."

West Indies have started their campaign well with a hard-fought five-wicket win over Oman. They will take on Uganda in their next encounter at Guyana on Saturday, June 8.

