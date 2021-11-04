"The wall returns to rebuild" - Twitterati is ecstatic as BCCI formally appoints Rahul Dravid as Team India Coach

BCCI has formally announced the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India today. His tenure will commence with the home series against New Zealand following the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ravi Shastri will step down from the responsibilities of head coach after the culmination of the World Cup.

The rest of the members of the new coaching team are yet to be announced by the BCCI. Rahul Dravid previously coached Team India earlier this year in July when a second-string side toured Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extended a warm welcome to his former teammate Dravid after he was appointed head coach. Ganguly heaped praise on Dravid's good work with the NCA so far. In this regard, according to the media advisory of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly said:

"The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game.

'He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights."

Following the announcement, Rahul Dravid also opened up that it was an honor to coach the Indian team and said:

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

'There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

Indian cricket fans were also ecstatic over the news and expressed their happiness by putting out intriguing tweets on Twitter. Some of them also felt that it was the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket.

Twitterati's reactions to Rahul Dravid being India's next coach

A new era begins with the wall as our head-coach..hope it will be a great one ❤️Congratulations and best wishes #RahulDravid Sir❤️🤗Dravirat Era Start

Ravi shastri be like:Saalon world cup tak to intezar kar lete

Finally some good news around the cornerPetrol 5 INR DIESEL 10 INR CHEAPERWHO approves India's Covaxin for emergency useRahul Dravid The Wall appointed India Head Coach

He is here for 5-10 yrs. I feel India is in similar situation as that of 2007. Need to build an extremely strong white ball team for 2023 & 2027. It would be interesting to see completely different mindsets working together

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 BCCI @BCCI 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men)



More Details 🔽 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Mr Rahul Dravid appointed as Head Coach - Team India (Senior Men)More Details 🔽 Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, i am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!! twitter.com/bcci/status/14… Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, i am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!! twitter.com/bcci/status/14…

Congratulations to Rahul Dravid on being appointed as the next India men's head coach 👏

The Wall has been officially appointed as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. Signs of great times ahead for 🇮🇳 as the man knows young turks in & out as both Dravid & youngsters are simultaneously graduating in the Indian team.

Welcome #Rahuldravid as you come at a time where expectations are higher than ever.

Welcome #RahulDravid. The expectations are high but then they always were with you.

I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India

Almost EXACTLY a decade after he left it in a trail of glory, #TheWall is back as coach to rebuild the senior team.Go well, #RahulDravid - may your brilliance as a player & mentor keep rubbing off on the Men in Blue!

Edited by Aditya Singh