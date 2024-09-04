"The way he controls the game and understands the wicket, it is spot on"- Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on his learnings from skipper Rohit Sharma

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal termed batting with skipper Rohit Sharma as an incredible experience and opened up about the various learnings gained from him. The 22-year-old debuted for India in July last year and has since forged an excellent opening partnership with Rohit in Tests.

Jaiswal has sparkled on the international stage, crossing 1000 Test runs in only nine games at an average of 68.53 with three centuries. The youngster will be part of Team B in the 2024 Duleep Trophy starting tomorrow (September 5).

On the eve of the side's first match against Team A, Jaiswal spoke to reporters about his learnings from Rohit Sharma.

"It is an incredible experience whenever I go out and bat with him. He has shared his experiences with me. I think the way he controls the game and understands the wicket, it is spot on and there are a lot of things (to learn from him). You can learn from him things like adjusting your batting to seaming or turning tracks or change your batting when a wicket or two fall," said Jaiswal.

He added:

"Now, I can see a lot of scenarios and shift my game (accordingly) for the team and read the situations. I think these are very important for me in the last one year. When I was playing domestic cricket, I was not aware of many things. But since I started playing international cricket, the communication and the reading of the game have improved a lot. I just want to keep learning."

Jaiswal has also played 23 T20Is for India and boasts a healthy average of 36.15 at a strike rate of 164.31. He was also part of the Indian squad which recently won the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

"He really backed us saying just go out and play freely and enjoy the game and we will be with you" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir started his Team India coaching stint with the recent Sri Lankan tour [Credit: Getty]

Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir for backing the players to play with freedom.

Gambhir's stint as the Indian coach started with the recent white-ball tour to Sri Lanka. The side won the T20I series 3-0 with Jaiswal making valuable contributions in two of the three encounters.

"Yes, I have spoken with him during the Sri Lanka series. He really backed us saying just go out and play freely and enjoy the game and we will be with you. It gives us a lot of confidence and helps us to play fearlessly," said Jaiswal.

Unfortunately for the Men in Blue, the script flipped in the ODIs with Sri Lanka pulling off a 2-0 series win, resulting in a mixed beginning to Gambhir's tenure.

