"The way he has been getting out is not acceptable" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on the Indian batter's dismissal

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has expressed displeasure over the batter's dismissal on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Speaking to India News Sports, he mentioned that it was disappointing to see Kohli struggle against Bangladesh's spin attack. He emphasized that the right-handed batter should have looked to play freely, given there was an attacking field set for him.

Notably, Kohli was also involved in a heated exchange with a few Bangladeshi players following his dismissal on Friday, December 24. Sharma also mentioned that these things happen at times, considering his ward's aggressive attitude.

"A batter is quite disappointed after he gets out, and Virat Kohli is very aggressive by nature," he said. "But the way he has been getting out is not acceptable. It's unfortunate to see a batter of his stature struggle against Bangladeshi spinners. He should have shown more intent.

"With both the mid-on and mid-off fielders inside the circle, he could have played a bit more freely. Unless you unsettle a spinner, he is not going to let you play. You need to do something innovative like playing a slog sweep or sweeping an outside off ball."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#CricketTwitter #viratkohli #indvsban Virat Kohli needs to pick his form in Test cricket Virat Kohli needs to pick his form in Test cricket 👊🏻#CricketTwitter #viratkohli #indvsban https://t.co/NwgC5E7Q7F

Kohli was dismissed for just one run during India's second innings in the Dhaka Test. He failed to come up with any substantial score in the ongoing two-match series in Bangladesh, finishing with 45 runs from four innings.

"You need to have different patterns as per the format" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

During the aforementioned discussion, Saba Karim suggested that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul should not play against their nature in Test cricket.

He noted that while both Kohli and Rahul used to play with positive intent, they have failed to do the same in recent outings, leading to their downfall. Karim added:

"Virat Kohli has always played with a positive approach in Test cricket. But if you play against your nature, these are the results that you will get. Something similar is happening with KL Rahul as well. You need to have different patterns as per the formats."

India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul has come under the scanner for his recent failures. He was dismissed for two runs in the second innings. Rahul has 55 runs to his name in four innings against Bangladesh.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes