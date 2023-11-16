"The only way for South Africa to win is to win the toss, bat first and score 350" - Aakash Chopra on AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup semifinal

Aakash Chopra reckons South Africa can only beat Australia in their 2023 World Cup semi-final clash if they get to bat first and post a massive total.

The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. The winner will face India in the title decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Australia will be the heavy favorites unless they are made to chase a mammoth target. He elaborated (5:50):

"South Africa are the same team that beat Australia in Lucknow, batted first, scored a lot of runs, and then blew them away. However, it seems the same South Africa will not be able to chase now. Both chase and choke have only five letters and if they get to chase in a semi-final, they are going to get stuck 100 percent."

The former India opener added (7:05):

"The only way for South Africa to win is to win the toss, bat first and score 350. Then they have a chance to win. If they don't get to bat first, it's 70-30 in Australia's favor."

Chopra feels Australia will still be 70-30 favorites if the target is less than 275. He added that Temba Bavuma and company will be 51-49 favorites if they set a target close to 325.

"Their batting doesn't end at all" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's in-form batters

David Warner is Australia's top run-getter in the ongoing World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that virtually all Australian batters have been among the runs. He observed (6:10):

"David Warner has fired in quite a few matches, Travis Head in a match, Mitchell Marsh scored 175-plus in the last match, Glenn Maxwell scored 200-plus against Afghanistan, Steve Smith has come in form, and Marnus Labuschagne is also in form. Their batting doesn't end at all."

The cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have not been at their potent best. However, he highlighted that Australia's bowling has still not been found wanting, saying:

"If Australia have a weakness, it's their bowling. However, it's also not a weakness if they get to bowl second. Starc and Pat Cummins are looking a pale shadow of themselves but it is still not making a difference."

Chopra praised Adam Zampa for being at his wicket-taking best and Josh Hazlewood for delivering the goods in the seam-bowling department. He concluded by predicting a win for the five-time champions, saying an India-Australia final on the 19th is just about loading.

