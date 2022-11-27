"The way those two batters played is a good sign for Indian cricket" - Wasim Jaffer on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav's batting exploits in 2nd ODI vs NZ

Wasim Jaffer reserved high praise for Team India batters Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav for their inspired performances in the second ODI against New Zealand on November 27.

Jaffer pointed out how Yadav and Gill took the Men in Blue to pole position after Shikhar Dhawan's early dismissal. He also claimed that the visitors were in a commanding position when the match was called off due to rain.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"India were off to an impressive start. Shubman Gill looked in good touch and played some wonderful shots. Shikhar Dhawan did get out soon after the break because then you had to come in with a different mindset as it became a 29-over game."

He added:

"When Suryakumar Yadav came in and played positive cricket, it was looking good for the Indian team. The way those two batters played is a good sign for Indian cricket."

The second ODI between the two sides got reduced to 29 overs per side after a rain break. The match eventually had to be called off after just 12.5 overs of the visitors' innings due to persistent rain in Hamilton.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side were 89/1 at that juncture with two set batters in Gill (45*) and Yadav (34*) at the crease. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0, making the final contest a must-win affair for the visitors.

"The weather has played spoilsport on this tour" - Wasim Jaffer on the white-ball series between India and New Zealand

Wasim Jaffer also spoke about how the rain has had a major impact on both the T20I as well as the ODI series between the two sides.

It is worth mentioning that the T20I series opener was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Furthermore, the third and final fixture was also interrupted by rain and was tied with both sides at par score as per DLS. The Men in Blue won the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second T20I.

Speaking about the weather, Jaffer added:

"The weather has played spoilsport on this tour on several occasions. But these things aren't in your hands. India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. You don't know if the rain is going to interrupt or not, and you play keeping 50 overs in mind."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be aiming to bounce back in the deciding contest as they look to avoid a series loss. The third ODI will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.

