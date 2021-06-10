"The witch hunt has to stop"- Michael Vaughan livid with heat faced by Morgan, Buttler, Anderson

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is disappointed with the way senior English players like Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and James Anderson have received stick from social media for their past tweets.

The 46-year-old believes the recent suspension of Ollie Robinson has unnecessarily brought several other English players under the scanner for their past tweets. Robinson was recently suspended from international cricket for his alleged racist tweets in 2012-13,

Many are of the opinion that the likes of Morgan, Buttler and Anderson should also be punished by the ECB for their offensive social media comments in the past.

Several screenshots circulated on social media about some past tweets by these players that have now been deleted. Fans believe there is enough evidence to carry out a serious investigation into the same.

However, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to explain why he feels players other than Robinson are just being made scapegoats of the current situation. Although he believes racism should be removed from its very core, Vaughan also feels the entire scenario is blown out of proportion.

"No one at the time of Morgan’s ,Buttler’s & Anderson’s tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it’s amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous … The witch hunt has started but has to stop … #OnOn," Michael Vaughan tweeted.

No one at the time of Morgan’s ,Buttler’s & Anderson’s tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it’s amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous … The witch hunt has started but has to stop … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2021

Michael Vaughan feels ECB suspending Robinson was fair

Although the ECB has faced criticism for suspending Robinson for his seemingly racist tweets in the past, Michael Vaughan feels the severity of the action against the England batsman is fair.

I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 8, 2021

However, Michael Vaughan also claimed that banning the 27-year-old from international cricket altogether would be a step too far. The retired England skipper feels Robinson should make his return to the England team in the five-match Test series against India in August-September.

With the ECB still carrying out an investigation for the social media posts of numerous England players, it is a stormy time for the team as well as their fans. It will be interesting to see how skipper Joe Root and his men respond in the second Test against New Zealand.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs

Edited by Parimal Dagdee