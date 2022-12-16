"The world ain't ready now for #PujiBall" - Fans erupt as Cheteshwar Pujara smashes fastest Test hundred; ends century wait of almost 4 years

Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended his century drought after almost four years in Tests by scoring his fastest Test hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Pujara had to show intent in his batting since India were looking to add quick runs in their second innings and put Bangladesh into bat late on Day 3. Not too well-known for his strokeplay, Pujara unleashed an array of shots and proved once again why he is a genuine team-man.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Cheteshwar Pujara score a hundred at a strike rate of more than 78. They also congratulated him on ending his century jinx and getting back to his imperious best.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A century which eased pressure from Cheteshwar Pujara - it was a long 47 months drought. A wholesome moment for everyone! A century which eased pressure from Cheteshwar Pujara - it was a long 47 months drought. A wholesome moment for everyone! https://t.co/0lwkEX4mJu

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The century celebration with Virat Kohli.



It's been a hard 47 months for Cheteshwar Pujara, but he played it excellently in this Test. The century celebration with Virat Kohli.It's been a hard 47 months for Cheteshwar Pujara, but he played it excellently in this Test. https://t.co/6gp30lcn6S

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The happiness & relief in the face of Pujara is beautiful. The happiness & relief in the face of Pujara is beautiful. https://t.co/KPJTl1XoCD

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Inspired by Lara

Pujara can Bazball

Bazball can't Pujara #BANvIND Yaara o yaaraInspired by LaraPujara can BazballBazball can't Pujara Yaara o yaaraInspired by LaraPujara can BazballBazball can't Pujara 😉 #BANvIND https://t.co/pAsjz8wciR

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade 100 FOR CHETESHWAR PUJARAAAA, WHATTA KNOCKK WHATTA PLAYERR 100 FOR CHETESHWAR PUJARAAAA, WHATTA KNOCKK WHATTA PLAYERR🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Saad Mohammed @_saadmd__ Pujara casually striking better than anyone today🥵 Pujara casually striking better than anyone today🥵💪

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Oh what a knock by Pujara, absolutely valuable. His fastest ever 100. A hundred almost after 4 years. Oh what a knock by Pujara, absolutely valuable. His fastest ever 100. A hundred almost after 4 years.

Hriday 🇦🇷 @Hriday1812 BGT is nearing. So is Pujara's form. Pujara is literally the biggest tormentor for Australia right now. BGT is nearing. So is Pujara's form. Pujara is literally the biggest tormentor for Australia right now.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Century/wickets drought ending under KL Rahul's captaincy:



Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill

Kuldeep Yadav

Cheteshwar Pujara



Thank You KL for being a guiding light. 🤣 Century/wickets drought ending under KL Rahul's captaincy:Virat KohliShubman GillKuldeep YadavCheteshwar PujaraThank You KL for being a guiding light. 🤣

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Pujara finally ends his century drought in Tests. Also this is his fastest hundred in red-ball cricket.



Feels like a personal achievement. Pujara finally ends his century drought in Tests. Also this is his fastest hundred in red-ball cricket.Feels like a personal achievement.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu He's missed out due to some bizarre dismissals in the last couple of years, so it's very heartening to see Pujara get a century after a while. Great match he has had. Just missed out in the first innings but well deservedbfor him He's missed out due to some bizarre dismissals in the last couple of years, so it's very heartening to see Pujara get a century after a while. Great match he has had. Just missed out in the first innings but well deservedbfor him

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Aaj zindagi ke saare rang dikha de rahe hai Pujji bhai🥹 Aaj zindagi ke saare rang dikha de rahe hai Pujji bhai🥹

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 India declare on 258 for 2. And Cheteshwar Pujara’s strike-rate of 78.46 is the highest in the innings. He gets to his 19th Test century after 52 innings, and this has been the fastest of them all. #BANvsIND India declare on 258 for 2. And Cheteshwar Pujara’s strike-rate of 78.46 is the highest in the innings. He gets to his 19th Test century after 52 innings, and this has been the fastest of them all. #BANvsIND

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Deserved one in the first essay, glad he's got there now. What a knock again! So so so happy! Puji you beaut!Deserved one in the first essay, glad he's got there now. What a knock again! #BANvIND So so so happy! Puji you beaut!❤️Deserved one in the first essay, glad he's got there now. What a knock again! #BANvIND

Devansh🎭 @Nexusofjoy 🏻... specially those who clubbed him with rahane No entry into pujara hive now🏻... specially those who clubbed him with rahane No entry into pujara hive now👍🏻... specially those who clubbed him with rahane

Devansh🎭 @Nexusofjoy When the lights are brightest

Pressure is highest

Crowds are the loudest

The best will arrive

The strongest will survive

The greatest will thrive. When the lights are brightestPressure is highest Crowds are the loudest The best will arrive The strongest will survive The greatest will thrive. https://t.co/gvm9xoTx0y

Cheteshwar Pujara's masterclass helps India post mammoth target of 513

Despite having the option to enforce a follow-on on Bangladesh, skipper KL Rahul decided to bat again and pile on more misery over the hosts. Bangladesh struggled with injuries as Ebadot Hossain and Shakib al Hasan were both unable to bowl due to niggles.

Indian batters took advantage of the situation as KL Rahul and Shubman Gill gave the visitors a solid start. Although Rahul was dismissed soon after lunch, Cheteshwar Pujara and Gill got together for a massive partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket.

The young opener showed great intent and got to his maiden Test hundred. Soon after Gill was dismissed, Pujara took matters into his own hands and smashed Bangladesh spinners all around the park.

Virat Kohli provided steady support from the other end as the duo added 75 runs and India declared at a massive 258/2.

Bangladesh will need something extraordinary to have a positive result from the first Test. India will look to get a couple of wickets before the close of play on Day 3.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3.

