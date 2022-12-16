"The world ain't ready now for #PujiBall" - Fans erupt as Cheteshwar Pujara smashes fastest Test hundred; ends century wait of almost 4 years

Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended his century drought after almost four years in Tests by scoring his fastest Test hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Pujara had to show intent in his batting since India were looking to add quick runs in their second innings and put Bangladesh into bat late on Day 3. Not too well-known for his strokeplay, Pujara unleashed an array of shots and proved once again why he is a genuine team-man.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Cheteshwar Pujara score a hundred at a strike rate of more than 78. They also congratulated him on ending his century jinx and getting back to his imperious best.
Here are some of the reactions:
Cheteshwar Pujara's masterclass helps India post mammoth target of 513
Despite having the option to enforce a follow-on on Bangladesh, skipper KL Rahul decided to bat again and pile on more misery over the hosts. Bangladesh struggled with injuries as Ebadot Hossain and Shakib al Hasan were both unable to bowl due to niggles.
Indian batters took advantage of the situation as KL Rahul and Shubman Gill gave the visitors a solid start. Although Rahul was dismissed soon after lunch, Cheteshwar Pujara and Gill got together for a massive partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket.
The young opener showed great intent and got to his maiden Test hundred. Soon after Gill was dismissed, Pujara took matters into his own hands and smashed Bangladesh spinners all around the park.
Virat Kohli provided steady support from the other end as the duo added 75 runs and India declared at a massive 258/2.
Bangladesh will need something extraordinary to have a positive result from the first Test. India will look to get a couple of wickets before the close of play on Day 3.
