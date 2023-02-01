"The world is my territory"- Top 10 Shubman Gill memes after his stunning century in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad

India opener Shubman Gill continued his glorious form in international cricket across formats with an outstanding century in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Ishan Kishan once again failed to utilize his chance as he departed cheaply for just one in the second over. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi put on a counter-attacking 80-run partnership for the second wicket and injected momentum into the innings.

Tripathi (44 off 22 balls) played aggressively and employed several innovative strokes to accumulate runs briskly. However, he perished without reaching his maiden T20I half-century while trying to hit a six in the ninth over.

Shubman Gill then took India forward in the company of Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Hardik Pandya (30). He anchored the innings perfectly, batting on 67 off 44 balls at the end of 15 overs.

The 23-year-old batter switched gears seamlessly and unleashed his furious self from the next over to propel India to a mammoth total. He smashed 59 runs off the next 19 balls he faced to finish the innings in style. In the process, Gill also notched up his maiden T20I century in 54 balls. He let out a huge roar after reaching the special milestone.

A few critics and fans questioned Shubman Gill's place in the Indian T20I side ahead of the game, as he did not score substantially in his previous T20I appearances. He silenced all those detractors with a splendid knock in the series-deciding match.

Fans react after Shubman Gill's astonishing century powers India to 234/4 in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Indian cricket fans were mesmerized after witnessing a majestic batting effort from Gill. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

After 9.4 overs, New Zealand were struggling at 54/8 in the massive chase of 235.

