"The worst shot in that innings" - Former Pakistan batter’s scathing attack on Shreyas Iyer after failure in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tie vs J&K

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer failed in the first innings of the team's ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, January 23. Following his early dismissal, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed the 30-year-old for his shot selection.

Iyer scored 11 runs off seven deliveries, including a boundary and a six. He lost his wicket by trying to play another big shot off Yudhvir Singh's bowling. The middle-order batter was caught at mid-on.

Basit opined that Iyer needed to steady the ship for Mumbai after the side had lost wickets in quick succession. He seemed unimpressed by the player's lofted shot, given that the mid-on fielder was pushed outside the 30-yard circle.

Suggesting that teams should use a similar field for Iyer at the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 54-year-old said in a video on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali' (from 2:10):

"The worst shot in that innings (Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match) was of Shreyas Iyer. The team lost six wickets and the mid-on was pushed back, but you still hit it right there. The easiest way to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the Champions Trophy is to have the mid-on back because he is surely going to go for a big hit."

Mumbai were bundled out for a paltry score of 120 after electing to bat first. Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was the lone saving grace for the team, playing a crucial 55-run knock. For Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh took four wickets apiece.

Shreyas Iyer opened his account with a first-ball six in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against J&K

Shreyas Iyer made his intentions clear right from the first ball he faced in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir. He walked out to bat at No. 5 in the 13th over of the first innings.

Iyer kicked off his innings with a stunning fix off Umar Nazir's bowling. The pacer bowled a full-length delivery into the stumps. Iyer timed the ball brilliantly and the ball sailed over the long-off fence for a maximum.

Iyer's aggressive approach earned him a first-ball six but also caused his downfall as he departed after a brief stay at the crease while looking to play another aerial shot. He will look to redeem himself by getting some big runs under his belt in Mumbai's second essay.

