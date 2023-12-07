"The WPL will be in February" - IPL Governing Council Chairman Arun Dhumal on the second edition of the tournament 

The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held in February 2024, IPL Governing Council Chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed. The tournament's maiden edition, which ended with Mumbai Indians (MI) lifting the title was a huge success.

There were rumors making the rounds stating that the organizers wished to stage the WPL in the October-November window, primarily during the Diwali season. However, it could not be executed with the 2023 ODI World Cup occupying that slot.

There were also calls for WPL to introuduce a home-and-away format instead of a caravan format with only a select venues. The inaugural edition of the WPL was conducted entirely in Mumbai, across two stadiums in the form of the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium.

With the 2024 mini-auction set for December 9, the organizers will make key decisions regarding the schedule and venues.

Arun Dhumal told Sportstar:

"The WPL will be in February, so we will be checking on the venues. Once we meet, most probably during the WPL auctions, we will figure out where it makes more sense to host the tournament, given the logistical challenges and the time available. We will take a call on that."

“If it is possible to host it in a multi-city format, that would be better for the fans and the franchises, since there is a fan base. But it all depends on how much time is available and the logistical challenges," he added.

Rumors mentioned that while a full-fledged home-and-away format will not be witnessed for the 2024 edition, a second city like Bengaluru may be added to expand the league a bit.

"We would want the tournament to go through the geography of the entire country" - Arun Dhumal

The five teams partaking in the WPL are from different parts of India, and there is hardly a shortage of venues in the country, but several additional factors need to be considered.

The second edition is likely to coincide with Team India's home series against England as well, and will be followed by the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arun Dhumal stated that the ultimate aim for the competition is to conduct proceedings in the home-and-away format.

“Definitely, we would want the tournament to go through the geography of the entire country, given the diversity of our country. It’s a great opportunity for all the franchise to engage with the fans through the length and breadth of this country. There are many stadiums and would be phenomenal for fans to engage with women cricketers," he stated.

"Now that the franchises are clear, even they would be keen on having their games in their local centres. We will work with the franchises and see to what extent it is possible to organise matches there…” Dhamal concluded.

When will the WPL witness a full-fledged home-and-away format? Let us know what you think.