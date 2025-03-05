"The young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp" - Yuvraj Singh's heartfelt post on Steve Smith's retirement after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a heartfelt message on social media on Wednesday, March 5, after Australia’s Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs. This comes after Australia’s exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the Men in Yellow losing to India by four wickets in the semi-final on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Ad

The 35-year-old made his ODI debut for Australia in 2010 and went on to feature in 170 matches in the format. The right-handed batter amassed 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 35 fifties and 12 centuries.

As the veteran batter announced his retirement from 50-over cricket on Wednesday, India legend Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to pay tribute to Smith, recalling his first memories of him joining the IPL in 2012 and how he later became a cricket legend. Yuvraj wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Steve, I still remember the young lad who walked into the Pune Warriors camp in 2012 - hungry to learn, eager to prove himself. Watching you grow from strength to strength, shaping yourself into one of the greats of the game, has been nothing short of incredible. From those early days to becoming a two-time World Cup winner, your journey has been one of dedication and perseverance.”

Ad

“Your impact on the game goes beyond numbers - your resilience, your hunger, and your ability to rise in the biggest moments have made you a true champion. As you step away from ODIs, know that you’ve left behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Wishing you the very best for the road ahead, mate!” Yuvraj added.

Ad

Ad

Smith was also a member of Australia's 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning squads.

“Looking forward to the World Test Championship final” - Steve Smith to continue to play in Tests and T20Is

As Steve Smith bids farewell to ODI cricket, the veteran batter emphasized that Test cricket will remain his top priority, and he looks forward to contributing to the team's cause in the other two formats. He said, as quoted by Cricket Australia:

Ad

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.”

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way. Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage,” he continued.

The right-handed batter will be in action during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled against South Africa in June this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback