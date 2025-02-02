World Test Championship set for a major overhaul ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test series - Reports 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are strongly deliberating a major revamp to the current World Test Championship (WTC) model ahead of its fourth cycle, set to kick-start with the five-match Test series between England and India in July 2025. The existing structure has copped a lot of blame from players and pundits in recent times, with a lack of uniformity being a major concern among many.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Richard Thompson, who also chairs the International Cricket Council’s strategic growth committee, is leading the effort to find a new solution. He is working closely with newly appointed ICC chairman, Jay Shah, in a bid to introduce a new format in time for the next cycle. They held talks in Dubai recently to combat the problem at hand.

The infamous two-tier system is being considered, but it is yet to pick up steam given reservations across multiple fronts.

"It is fully understood that the current structure does not work in the way it should and we need to find a fairer, better competition, but at this stage no recommendations have been put forward,” Thompson told Telegraph Sport.

“We have five months to work on this, step back and look at what the structure should be going forward. The World Test Championship should be fairer and more competitive. It is going to change to ensure it always encourages the best teams to reach the final and encourages other nations that want to play Test cricket, to play Test cricket. We will protect, grow and ensure the integrity of Test cricket because the format is crucial to the DNA of the game," he added.

In the current cycle, only the 'Big Three' (India, Australia, and England) have played more than 15 Tests. Finalists South Africa have played the bare minimum of 12 matches, with all of their six series being two-match affairs.

Four-day Tests for series not involving 'Big Three' also being contemplated

There has been a rallying cry for bilateral red-ball series to be a minimum three-match affair. Given the hectic cricketing calendar comprising not only international white-ball cricket, but also franchise cricket, scheduling has proven to be difficult.

However, with the majority of the Tests witnessing early finishes these days, the ICC are strongly considering introducing four-day Tests. The extra time shaved off would allow them to schedule an extra Test on tours, to make it a three-match affair minimum.

However, this does not apply to major series involving the 'Big Three' such as The Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar series.

