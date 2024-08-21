"Their fast bowling line-up at the moment is up there" - Adam Gilchrist predicts the winner of 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist feels it would be a closely fought battle when India and Australia go up against each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams will square off in a four-match Test series, starting November 22 in Perth.

Team India have won the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21, and will look to repeat the same feat under Rohit Sharma this time.

Gilchrist feels the Men in Blue have a world-class bowling attack and will pose a stiff challenge to the Aussies. Despite rooting for Australia, he reckons it would be a close series.

“It is going to be another tough series for both teams," Gilchrist was quoted saying by TOI via News18. "Onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home. India knows how to go away and win overseas. Their fast bowling line-up at the moment is up there, on a par with most around the world. They are going to enjoy the conditions here. Besides, they have a terrifically talented batting line-up. It is going to be very, very even."

“Naturally, I am going to say Australia; I hope they get there. But it is too close to call. It will be a close tussle,” he added.

"I think Australia’s got a bit of a point to prove against India" - Ricky Ponting on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting reckons Pat Cummins and company will have a point to prove against India after going down in the last two series at home. Ponting tipped the hosts to win the series 3-1.

“It’s going to be a competitive series, and as I said, I think Australia’s got a bit of a point to prove against India in Australia on the back of what’s happened in the last two series here,” Ponting said on the ICC Review via ESPNCricinfo.

“I’m obviously going to tip Australia to win, and I’m never going to tip against Australia. So I’m going to say 3-1 to Australia," he added.

It is worth noting that Australia have a clear edge in overall head-to-head meetings against India in Tests. The Aussies have won 45 out of 107 matches, while India have come out on top on 32 occasions. Twenty-nine games have ended in a draw.

