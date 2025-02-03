"There can't be a better finisher" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed an Indian batting superstar

Former India batter and current head coach Gautam Gambhir once referred to batting run machine Virat Kohli as the best finisher in world cricket. Questioning why only batters from numbers five to seven were referred to as finishers, he opined that anybody who takes the team home is a finisher in the game.

Kohli (36) is the third-leading run-getter in one-day cricket. In 295 matches, he has amassed 13,906 runs at an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 93.54, with a record 50 hundreds and 72 half-centuries. A number of his tons have come in tough chases in which the former India captain has guided the team home.

Speaking after Kohli scored a magnificent 95 off 104 balls for the Men in Blue in a chase of 274 against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamsala, Gambhir described the No. 3 batter as a 'finisher'. During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir commented:

Trending

"I have never understood why the finisher's tag is given only to Nos. 5 to 7. An opener can also be a finisher. A No. 11 can also be a finisher. This has just been created by the media."

"There was probably no finisher 10 years ago. There can't be a better finisher than Virat Kohli because of the number of games he has won. So don't call only the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 as finishers. Whoever scores the last run is a finisher," the 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cup winner went on to add.

Gambhir also agreed with another former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's observation that Kohli should be known as the 'chase master', just as Sachin Tendulkar is referred to as the 'master blaster'.

Virat Kohli's ODI record in chases

If we take a closer look at Kohli's record in chases in one-dayers, he has amassed 7,852 runs in 155 innings at a stupendous average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 93.56, with 27 hundreds and 40 half-centuries. Incredibly, 23 of his 27 centuries in chases have come in winning causes.

Looking at his record when the Men in Blue have batted first in ODIs, the seasoned right-hander has scored 6,054 runs in 128 innings at a comparatively lower average of 51.74 and a strike rate of 93.51, with 23 tons and 32 fifties. Of his hundreds while batting first in ODIs, 19 have come in winning efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news