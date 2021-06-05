"There can be a result" - New Zealand bowling coach hopeful despite Day 3 being washed out

New Zealand still believe the first Test against England can bring up a result despite Friday's events. Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen feels New Zealand have the upper hand as they look to start the series with a win.

Rain played spoilsport at Lord’s on Friday, with the entire day being washed out as a result. Many feel the lack of game time acts as a disadvantage for New Zealand, who are running out of time to get off the mark in the series.

Speaking to stuff.co.nz, Shane Jurgensen feels there is enough time in the Test to throw up a result since the Blackcaps placed handsomely with two days to go.

“I think there’s still enough time to potentially believe that there can be a result. The advantage for us is we’ve got runs on the board and that’s always good, to be in front at this stage of the game in terms of runs,” Jurgensen claimed.

England currently trail New Zealand by 267 runs and have two days and eight wickets in hand to overturn the deficit. With Day 3 being washed out, the match has inched closer towards a draw. New Zealand will have to break the 93-run stand between Rory Burns and Joe Root quickly, before running through the England batting line-up to have any shot at victory.

We’ve still got to believe: New Zealand bowling coach

The current scenario means victory seems out of reach for England as well. Common knowledge dictates England would need a minimum of three sessions to have a semblance of a lead, and even that may not be enough to get a result.

The weather conditions mean the first England vs New Zealand is likely to end in a stalemate. However, Shane Jurgensen reiterated the side will aim for victory in addition to playing good cricket whenever given a chance on the field.

“In two days, it’s going to be tough to get a result, but at the same time, we’ve still got to believe and keep pushing. From our perspective, you most likely adjust the way you think a little bit, but for us, it’s still about playing five days of good cricket, or now, obviously four,” Jurgensen concluded.

Irrespective of the result, New Zealand will be happy with how they have performed over the first two days. The side have adjusted to the English conditions without much fuss, which bodes well as they build up to the all-important World Test Championship Final against India.

