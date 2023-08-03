"There are certain disadvantages of home ground" - Wasim Akram warns Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram believes that while Team India boast several match-winners, the added pressure of playing at home and living up to lofty expectations could affect their performances in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The marquee event begins on October 5 with a mouthwatering clash between 2019 finalists England and New Zealand.

Despite the Men in Blue emerging triumphant in the 2011 World Cup at home, they have generally struggled in ICC events at home. India have suffered semi-final exits during the other three instances of hosting/co-hosting a 50-over or T20 World Cup, with the latest being the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Speaking to Radio Haanji, Akram cautioned the Indian side on the potential drawbacks of playing at home.

"There have been some really good players coming from India but there are certain disadvantages of home ground. In 2011 India won, but there is always an extra added pressure. Same with Pakistan. If they were the hosts, the pressure would be on them. Vice-versa," said Akram.

However, Akram added that India boast several high-caliber players, especially on the bowling front, if fit.

"Of course… India have Mohammad Shami, who is very impressive and is bowling like a dream, but Bumrah needs to remain fit. I don’t know what his situation is in terms of fitness but if he is fine, it will make a huge difference. Besides, they have really good spinners and all-rounders – Jadeja, Ashwin – let’s see who plays," added Akram.

India finished atop the points table in the 2019 World Cup before suffering a shock exit against New Zealand in the semi-final. They will begin their 2023 World Cup campaign against five-time world champions Australia in Chennai on October 8.

"Just play and don’t worry about it" - Wasim Akram

Pakistan will look to break their 50-over World Cup duck against India.

Wasim Akram also called on the Pakistan players to adapt to the changing venues during their 2023 World Cup campaign. The Men in Green are slated to play in five different venues, starting with Hyderabad for their opening two games before traveling across the country to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

"See, I said this earlier as well. If I am asked to play on a certain date and at a certain venue, I have to play. Be it Ahmedabad, or Chennai, or Kolkata, or Mumbai… this does not affect players. So just play and don’t worry about it," said Akram.

The high-octane India-Pakistan clash, set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, is likely to be rescheduled to October 14. Team India have beaten their Asian neighbors on all seven occasions in previous editions of the ODI World Cup.

Winners of the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth in 2019. They will kickstart their 2023 campaign with a relatively easy game against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.