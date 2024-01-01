“There could be a change in terms of the new ball” – Sunil Gavaskar proposes two changes for India for second Test vs South Africa

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has proposed a couple of changes for India ahead of the second Test versus South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, which starts on January 3.

The 74-year-old wants Ravindra Jadeja to replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the team. He also suggested that Mukesh Kumar should get the nod ahead of Prasidh Krishna, who failed to deliver on his Test debut.

Ashwin bowled just 19 overs against the Proteas in the opening Test, returning with figures of 1/41. With the bat, he scored eight runs and then registered a golden duck in the third innings. On the other hand, Krishna proved expensive, finishing with figures of 1/93 in his 20 overs.

Gavaskar told Star Sports:

“My playing XI would be not too many changes. I think Jadeja once he’s fit, he’ll probably walk back in the team at the expense of Ravichandran Ashwin that’s what it looks to be because Ravichandran Ashwin was hardly used in the previous game, and there could be a change in terms of the new ball bowling with Mukesh Kumar coming in place of Prasidh Krishna.”

Jadeja missed out on the first Test after he complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match.

Expand Tweet

“Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan” – Irfan Pathan suggests replacement for Prasidh Krishna for India’s second Test vs South Africa

Irfan Pathan also echoed similar sentiments as Sunil Gavaskar and wants Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan to replace Prasidh Krishna in India’s playing XI for the second Test against South Africa. The cricketer-turned-commentator told Star Sports:

“One change if you can think of then in fast bowling, bring Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan in place of Prasidh Krishna.”

Mukesh Kumar has only played a solitary Test against West Indies, where he bagged two wickets. He, however, has 151 scalps in 40 first-class matches, including six fifers. The 30-year-old picked up three wickets in two T20Is and a solitary wicket in three ODIs in South Africa.

Avesh Khan, meanwhile, scalped a fifer for India A versus South Africa A. He also scalped six wickets in three ODIs against the Proteas.

Expand Tweet

The Proteas are currently leading the two-match red-ball series 1-0 after their innings and 32-run win over Team India in the opening Test in Centurion

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App