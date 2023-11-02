"There is no contest at all" - Aakash Chopra says the scales are heavily tilted towards India heading into 2023 World Cup clash vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra feels India are strong favorites heading into their 2023 World Cup league-phase clash against Sri Lanka.

The two subcontinental sides will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The Men in Blue bowled out the Lankan Lions for a paltry 50 and eventually registered a 10-wicket win in the Asia Cup final in September, which was the last time they met each other.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India are much superior to Sri Lanka. He elaborated (1:10):

"If we do man-to-man marking, check the last few matches, or see any other way, if we talk about ODI cricket, you will find that the scales are heavily tilted towards India. There is no contest at all. There is no parity between the two sides."

The former India opener pointed out that Sri Lanka's defeat against Afghanistan has virtually knocked them out of the tournament. He said:

"Sri Lanka are coming after losing the last match to Afghanistan. Sri Lanka were stopped in their tracks. Your hopes increased slightly when you defeated England but then when you lose to Afghanistan, you come to know that the Colombo tickets have already been booked, only the boarding pass and web check-in are left."

India have won their first six matches of the ongoing World Cup and are virtually assured of a semi-final berth. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won just two of their six games and are on the brink of elimination.

"I don't see any change" - Aakash Chopra expects India to field the same XI

Mohammed Shami has stood out with the ball after replacing Shardul Thakur in the XI. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra expects India to persist with the XI they fielded against England. He stated (3:10):

"I don't see any change. I feel India will play with the same XI that played the last match. Three fast bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, and alongside them Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. India's XI looks settled to me."

The reputed commentator pointed out that Sri Lanka's batters need to deliver to challenge the hosts. He elaborated:

"When I look towards Sri Lanka, there are quite a few problems. They will have to score runs. Pathum Nissanka has been brilliant throughout although he missed a half-century in the last match. Kusal Mendis' form has gone down a little. Angelo Mathews is back in the team, he has done slightly well."

Chopra reckons Sri Lanka's seam attack of Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha can trouble India slightly. However, he concluded by predicting an Indian win in Thursday's game.

