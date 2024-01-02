"There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government" - Masood urges best men on the job to retrieve Warner's lost Test cap

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood feels that the Australian government should go all out in terms of efforts in a bid to find David Warner's missing baggy green. The veteran Australian opening batter, who is all set for his final Test appearance, earlier issued a desperate plea for his lost backpack which contained his Test cap among other stuff.

According to Warner, the backpack was lost during the transit between Melbourne to Sydney. The airport officials and the airlines were not able to come up with the answer despite the thorough inspection of their security tapes.

Warner mentioned on his social media that he is willing to forgive the person responsible for the theft, as long as his baggy green is returned in time for his farewell Test. He also offered a spare backpack as an incentive to the person who has the baggy green.

"There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back. He's been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. I hope they find it. It's the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back," Masood told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Pakistan are currently trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, and are on the lookout to record their first Test win on Australian soil since 1995.

Shan Masood names two changes to Pakistan's playing XI for the third Test

Leading Pakistan for the first time since taking over from Babar Azam, Masood has had a depleted squad to work with. The visitors were ravaged with injuries as the likes of Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Khurram Shehzad were unavailable at different parts of the tour due to separate issues.

For the third and final Test, with the series already conceded, Pakistan have made the bold decision to rest Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm seamer has been given a break ahead of their upcoming tour of New Zealand. He had a bleak series against Australia, claiming eight wickets in two Tests.

Masood has changed the team's bowling combination with Afridi out of the picture. With Sydney regarded as the nation's finest place for spin bowling, Sajid Khan comes into the playing XI as a specialist spinner.

Furthermore, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq also finds himself out of the playing XI. Abdullah Shafique will now open the innings with debutant Saim Ayub.

Pakistan playing XI for the third Test against Australia

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Ali Hamza, Ameer Jamal

Will Pakistan come up with a win to avoid a whitewash on Australian soil? Let us know what you think.

