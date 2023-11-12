"There is a good chance - India vs Australia on the 19th" - Aakash Chopra picks Aussies as favorites in 2023 World Cup semi-final vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra expects India and Australia to win their respective semi-final encounters and face each other in the 2023 World Cup final.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The Aussies will square off against South Africa in the other last-four clash a day later at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Pat Cummins and company are favorites against the Proteas. He predicted a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final, saying (9:45):

"South Africa and Australia are at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. That match will be at the Eden Gardens. Whichever way I see it, although Australia lost to South Africa in Lucknow, here I feel the scales are tilted towards Australia."

The former India opener added (11:00):

"Australia's bowling is still looking weak to me. To be fair, it's not looking the same bowling attack, but rule them out at your own peril. There is a good chance - India vs Australia on the 19th at the Narendra Modi Stadium. There are extremely bright chances of all this happening."

India and Australia are two of the most successful teams in World Cup history. While the Aussies have won the title five times, the Men in Blue have lifted the trophy on two occasions, the joint-second-most alongside the West Indies.

"A storm named Mitchell Marsh came" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's win vs Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 177 off 132 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Australia's win in their final league game against Bangladesh, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mitchell Marsh virtually blew the Bangla Tigers out of the park. He said (10:00):

"Australia have demolished Bangladesh. They opted to bowl first after winning the toss, didn't play Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell, and played Steve Smith. They conceded a lot of runs but after that, a storm named Mitchell Marsh came."

Chopra observed that the big-hitting all-rounder helped the Aussies chase down a challenging target quite easily. He elaborated:

"He destroyed them. David Warner and Steve Smith also scored fifties but if someone scores more than 175, you say he has hit a lot. He hit nine sixes and 17 fours. If you chase 307 runs in 44.4 overs, it means you have done an amazing job."

Towhid Hridoy impressed with a 79-ball 74 as Bangladesh posted 306/8 in the day game in Pune on Saturday. However, Marsh's belligerent hitting along with half-centuries from David Warner (53 off 61) and Steve Smith (63* off 64) helped Australia finish their league-stage campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Poll : Will the 2023 World Cup witness an India-Australia final? Yes No 0 votes