"There are higher chances of him performing" - Former India opener shocked at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from India squad for ENG vs IND Tests 2025

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag questioned Shreyas Iyer's omission from India's Test squad for the tour of England. The selectors announced an 18-member squad for the five Tests in England on Saturday, May 24.

Despite Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent Test retirements, Iyer could not find a place in the Test setup. The 30-year-old last played a Test match for India in the home series against England at the start of last year.

However, Iyer has shone as a batter and captain in the domestic circuit since, averaging a stellar 68.57 in five games in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

Talking about Iyer's omission from the Indian Test squad, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz (via Hindustan Times):

"When you're in good form, it's good to take him to the tour because there are higher chances of him performing. I would want to see him in Test team. If he keeps the same approach in Test cricket, it benefits the team. If you have 2-3 players like that, it sets fear in the opposition. England plays at 6-7 runs/over. If Indian team even manages to play at 4-5 runs/over, they can put them under pressure."

Despite his incredible recent form across formats, Iyer's Test record is mediocre, with an average of 36.86 in 14 matches. He has played only the lone Test in England in 2022, scoring a combined 34 runs across the two innings.

"He doesn't get much credit for his captaincy" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag further believed Shreyas Iyer's captaincy skills aren't credited enough by everyone concerned. Despite Iyer winning titles for fun over the past year as skipper, India appointed Shubman Gill as their new Test captain in the wake of Rohit Sharma's retirement.

After leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a dominant title run in IPL 2024, Iyer has been sensational as Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain in the ongoing season. The side has qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

"He doesn't get much credit for his captaincy. Manoj (Tiwary) said that Rishabh Pant didn't get captaincy because his IPL season hasn't been great. But Iyer has had a great season, he is also the captain. Why can't he play in Test cricket? He can definitely play all three formats," said Sehwag (aforementioned source).

Iyer was India's leading run-scorer in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, producing several game-changing knocks. Meanwhile, India's highly anticipated five-Test series in England starts at Leeds on June 20.

