"There are just no options for the opposition bowlers to go to" - Aaron Finch lauds Rohit Sharma's explosive starts in the 2023 World Cup

Aaron Finch has lauded Rohit Sharma for putting opposition bowlers on the back foot with his aggressive approach in the 2023 World Cup.

Sharma smashed 61 runs off 54 deliveries to lay the foundation for India's total of 410/4 in their final league game against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by 160 runs to maintain their all-win record in the tournament.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Finch was asked about the attributes that make Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill a formidable opening pair, to which he responded:

"They are both so very different. Even though they are both right-handers, their strengths are so extreme at times. I think Rohit is setting the tone. He has allowed Shubman Gill to almost get in his slipstream because he is going so hard."

The former Australia opener added:

"That puts opposition bowling attacks on the backfoot before you have even bowled a ball. You run into bowl thinking you have to bowl a perfect ball to either get Rohit out or keep him quiet. He is running down the wicket in the first or second over, so there are just no options for the opposition bowlers to go to."

Sharma has amassed 503 runs at an excellent strike rate of 121.49 in his nine innings in the ongoing World Cup. Although he has scored only one century, he has given explosive starts to the team more often than not.

"There is a difference between a captain and a leader" - Mohammad Kaif on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has the best strike rate among the top 10 run-getters in the tournament. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Rohit Sharma's innings against the Netherlands, Mohammad Kaif pointed out that the Indian skipper is leading by example. He said:

"There is a difference between a captain and a leader. He is absolutely a leader. The openers laid the foundation and then KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer took advantage of it. He has started to drive straight down the ground."

The former India cricketer also praised Shubman Gill for complementing his opening partner brilliantly. He elaborated:

"No one gives him a ball to pull now because he plays the short ball very well. So they are pitching it up to him and there he is hitting it straight. Gill also played well. Both batters attacked together. 400 runs were scored because of the platform they gave."

Gill smoked 51 runs off just 32 deliveries and added 100 runs with Rohit in 11.5 overs. Shreyas Iyer (128*), KL Rahul (102) and Virat Kohli (51) then made the most of the flying start given by the two openers to take India to a mammoth total.

